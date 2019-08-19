UPDATE: Authorities are reporting that Sarah Romanowski, who had been reported missing has located and is safe.
Vermont State Police are asking for the public's help in locating a Newport woman whose whereabouts were reported unknown Sunday evening.
Sarah Romanowski, 39, had been unreachable by her mother who called police for help. According to a report by Trooper Calvin Burns, the mother said Romanowski had made statements that had caused the mother to be concerned.
Newport Police and state police checked residences and tried calling all phone numbers associated with Romanowski but have been unable to locate her.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is encouraged to call VSP Derby at 802-334-8881.
