ST. JOHNSBURY — Police are seeking the public’s help in connection with Friday evening incident at 34 Oak Street in which a 24-year-old male was reportedly stabbed.
Responding to the 8 p.m. report, St. Johnsbury Police officers found the male with a laceration to his face. The parties responsible for the assault fled the scene in a late-model Chevrolet Malibu reported to have Virginia plates, police said.
The occupants were reported to be three African American males with a white female operator. If anyone has information about this incident or the vehicle or individuals described, they are asked to call the St. Johnsbury Police Department at 802-748-2314.
