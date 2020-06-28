Police

ST. JOHNSBURY — Police are seeking the public’s help in connection with Friday evening incident at 34 Oak Street in which a 24-year-old male was reportedly stabbed.

Responding to the 8 p.m. report, St. Johnsbury Police officers found the male with a laceration to his face. The parties responsible for the assault fled the scene in a late-model Chevrolet Malibu reported to have Virginia plates, police said.

The occupants were reported to be three African American males with a white female operator. If anyone has information about this incident or the vehicle or individuals described, they are asked to call the St. Johnsbury Police Department at 802-748-2314.

