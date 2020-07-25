Police Seeking Information On Missing Coventry Man

COVENTRY — Police are on the lookout for an 83-year-old Airport Road resident.

State police received a call at approximately 1:30 p.m. Friday from a family member concerned that Roy Stevens, 83, of Coventry, was missing from his home. It was unclear at that time when he went missing; it could have been sometime the previous evening, police stated.

Anyone with any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact the state police Derby barracks at 802-334-8881. It is unknown what he was wearing when he went missing, and he suffers from the onset of dementia.

1
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load comments