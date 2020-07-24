ST. JOHNSBURY — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a male who robbed Walgreens on Railroad Street Thursday evening.
A report from police stated the male was armed when he robbed the store just before 7 p.m.
He is described as about 6 feet tall. He was wearing a blue balaclava, gray/green Under Armour sweatshirt, black pants, and light-colored boots. He fled the scene in a blue Chrysler minivan.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts or identification of the suspect is encouraged to contact St. Johnsbury Police Department at 802-748-2314.
