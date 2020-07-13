LITTLETON — A Littleton woman charged with animal cruelty is accused of leaving her 4-month-old puppy in a residence without adequate food and water for several days as she visited downstate, Littleton police officials said Monday.
Crystal Corriveau, 29, of Littleton, was arrested on a warrant for the incident that allegedly occurred in December at a Sampson Road residence.
She is being charged with a Class A misdemeanor count of animal cruelty negligence.
“She took off for an extended period of time and left the animal in the house,” said Deputy Littleton Police Chief Chris Tyler.
It was a neighbor who contacted police on Dec. 31 about a welfare check on the dog, a chocolate lab, and was concerned because no one was inside the house, he said.
“They believed the dog was left in the residence and the owner had not been home for three days,” said Tyler.
The investigating officer, Littleton Police Det. Jillian Myers, tried to reach Corriveau with telephone numbers she obtained, but none of the numbers were in service, he said.
When Myers arrived at the residence on Dec. 31, it had already snowed on Dec. 29 and 30 and no footprints or tracks were seen going into or out of the residence, said Tyler.
“She knocked on the door and heard a dog barking inside and moving around,” he said. “The residence was secured, but she could look into the window and saw trash and other items littering the floor. She couldn’t see the dog from the windows, but could see dog feces and urine scattered throughout the residence.”
Another neighbor told police Corriveau hadn’t been seen at the home since Dec. 24, said Tyler.
“Based on that information and not being able to make contact with the owner, we contacted the Littleton Fire Department and they assisted us with making entry into the residence so we could locate the dog for safety reasons,” he said.
The dog was located in a bathroom and transported to the Littleton Pet Center, he said.
“We were notified on Jan. 5 that the owner of the dog had returned back to the area and we tried to locate her at her place of work,” said Tyler. “We spoke to her about the condition of the dog and asked her if she knew we had taken it, and she said she did.”
Corriveau was last home on Dec. 29 and said she had to travel to the southern part of the state unexpectedly and was trying to make arrangements for someone to check on the dog, but was unable to do that, said Tyler.
Corriveau told police she came back to the area on Jan. 5, which would have made the dog six days uncared for had the animal not been rescued, he said.
At the time fire crews rescued the dog on Dec. 31, two days after it was allegedly left alone, there was already inadequate food and water, said Tyler.
“Following this situation, Ms. Corriveau decided to surrender the rights of the dog,” he said.
The puppy has since been relocated to a new home.
It took a lot of back and forth between police and Corriveau before Corriveau turned herself in, said Tyler.
“I do know that Detective Myers made several attempts after obtaining the warrant to meet with Ms. Corriveau, but had difficulty doing so,” he said.
That’s why it took some time between the warrant and arrest and it was not for lack of trying on the part of police, said Tyler.
Corriveau was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on Aug. 11.
In any given year, animal cruelty cases in Littleton are not common, said Tyler.
“People are really passionate about animals and for the most part take care of them like they’re supposed to,” he said. “When we do get a complaint, it is usually something serious.”
Although it’s been a hot summer and Littleton police every summer receive complaints from people calling about dogs seen left in hot cars, Tyler said few calls have come in this year, and that could be because of fewer people shopping and visiting town because of the pandemic.
“Overall, dogs in hot cars are down this year, which we’re very happy about,” he said.
