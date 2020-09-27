The Friends of the Vermont State House have known for years that a painting of Alexander Twilight must be among the portraits hanging on State House walls that honor people who have made their mark on Vermont’s history.
And now, the Twilight portrait plan is in motion.
Vermont State Curator David Schutz revealed last week in Brownington that the portrait of Twilight, the first African American legislator in the United States, would be commissioned for inclusion in the State House.
The Friends of the Vermont State House is a private non-profit that has worked for nearly 40 years helping to restore the capitol building in Montpelier and educate visitors about the state. The group joins the curator’s office in commissioning the portrait.
Wednesday was the 225th birthday of Twilight. Earlier this year the Vermont General Assembly supported a resolution to make the date “Alexander Twilight Day.”
Twilight was born Sept. 23, 1795 to Ichabod and Mary Twilight of Corinth; they are mentioned in a Corinth town history as the “first negroes” to live there. This reference remains one of the few pieces of evidence of Alexander Twilight’s biracial heritage.
He graduated from Middlebury College in 1823 as perhaps the first African American college graduate in the country. Twilight later moved to Brownington to serve as the principal of the Orleans County Grammar School, and the institution thrived under his leadership. In 1836, Twilight built a four-story stone dormitory for students called Athenian Hall (today’s Old Stone House Museum). That same year he was elected to represent the Town of Brownington in the state legislature.
His name has been on a short list of people to be included among the State House portraits for decades, Schutz said.
Twilight’s significance as an educator and leader is well-established as evidenced in a death notice published in the Caledonian-Record on July 11, 1857. It noted Twilight’s death on June 19, 1857 at the age of 61 and stated, “Mr. Twilight was for many years Principal of the Orleans County Grammar School, well-known as an efficient teacher, and one long to be remembered.”
But it was only in more recent times (the 1970s) that Twilight’s African descent became commonly known, Schutz said.
He said the lack of documentation concerning Twilight’s race is evidence of the lack of historical record for minorities living in Vermont.
“We just don’t know much about those communities of color,” he said.
He referenced Elise Guyette’s book, “Discovering Black Vermont,” as a good resource, but more work should be done on the subject, he said.
The Friends of the Vermont State House decided this summer to move forward with the effort to create a portrait of Twilight for inclusion in the State House. They decided at the time to set Sept. 23, Twilight’s birthday, as the day to make their plan public. They actually revealed the plan on Sunday, at a ceremony in Brownington unveiling of a roadside historic site marker honoring Twilight.
When the Friends committed to the Twilight portrait idea this summer, they were gearing up to launch a fundraising campaign to cover the cost of the work when National Life Group in Montpelier stepped forward to pay the bill. So not only did the Friends have the exciting news to share this week that a State House portrait of Twilight would be commissioned; it also could celebrate the news that the painting is paid for.
“The friends were getting ready for a full-blown capital campaign, and it was wonderful to get that donor now,” said Schutz. “It says a lot about National Life. They have been a company that has helped the Friends of the State House through the decades.”
The location inside the State House where the Twilight portrait will hang has not been determined. Schutz said that decision is part of a larger plan to remake space to broaden the representation of people of color and women.
“We’ve been evaluating the building and we’re ready to develop this year a full-blown interpretive plan,” he said. “What does the State House tell visitors and what should it be telling visitors that it does not?”
“It is the edifice that represents our government and all Vermonters need to feel connected to it,” he said.
Schutz said the Friends have discussed for several years the need to feature Twilight among the State House portraits, and the broader effort to showcase a more inclusive environment made now the right time to move ahead with the Twilight painting.
A request for a proposal is being prepared and will be primarily directed to portrait artists in Vermont. “We will probably keep it a Vermont process, but we do want any and all portrait artists to respond,” said Schutz, State House curator for 36 years.
No state tax money pays for portraits in the State House. The majority of the portraits are of past governors, and most of the time family, friends and supporters cover the cost, which isn’t small. Schutz said a quality portrait these days costs about $30,000 to $40,000.
It is hoped the Twilight painting will be ready to hang in the State House by 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.