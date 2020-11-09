Probate Judge Accused Of Professional Conduct Violations

Caledonia County Probate Judge William W. “Bill” Cobb is being investigated by the Vermont Professional Conduct Board (PCB).

Cobb, who also maintains a private law practice in St. Johnsbury, is the subject of a Petition of Misconduct related to his private practice filed with the PCB on October 29 by Disciplinary Counsel Sarah Katz.

On Monday, Cobb said in an email he was preparing to fight the allegations against him.

“I am filing an Answer to the Complaint denying the allegation that the Rules of Conduct were violated,” wrote Cobb. “And I look forward to a fair process to determine the correct application of the Rules.”

According to a petition, Cobb has been accused of multiple violations and also of lying to Katz during her investigation into an allegation that Cobb had not provided proper representation to a client after being paid $8,000 in legal fees.

Katz alleges that during her investigation into the complaint, Cobb provided a written response to questions that included his “contemporaneous” notes of work he claimed to have performed for the client in “descriptive entries in dated billing records.”

But further investigation of the billing software showed Cobb had only logged into the client’s account twice - on May 20 and May 21, 2020, said Katz.

“These dates are nearly four months after the representation had ended, showing the records were created in response to the disciplinary inquiry days before responding to the complaint, and not the contemporaneous entries they were represented to be,” wrote Katz in her petition.

Cobb is also accused of unlawfully disclosing confidential information including juvenile court information.

“The pleadings filed by Respondent (Cobb) in this public civil action described in detail confidential juvenile court information,” wrote Katz. “Respondent’s public pleadings disseminated confidential juvenile information within the public filings.”

Cobb is also accused of “failing to obtain or review recordings of alleged victims interviews” after his client was arrested and charged in June of 2019 with several sex crimes in Caledonia and Windsor counties.

The complaint also alleges that Cobb failed to file a motion to amend his client’s conditions-of-release so the client could seek contact with his children.

“In October 2019, Respondent asked the Caledonia deputy state’s attorney whether he would consent to an amendment but the deputy indicated he would not,” wrote Katz. “Respondent never pursued the matter further and never filed a motion despite the family’s continued requests.”

Cobb is being represented in the disciplinary proceedings by Stowe defense attorney Brice Simon. On Monday, both Simon and Cobb declined to comment on the allegations.

The petition does not allege misconduct or violations by Cobb from the probate court bench.

Cobb was elected in 2018 to replace retiring Probate Judge Toby Balivet.

Cobb defeated St. Johnsbury attorney Tom Paul in the Democratic primary and since there were no Republican candidates on the ballot for probate judge he was elected after running uncontested in the 2018 general election.

Paul, who was also a private practice defense attorney at the time, was later hired by the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office as a full time deputy prosecutor.

Due to the part-time responsibilities of a probate judge, Cobb has been able to continue his private practice - minus probate law. Probate Judges hear cases on guardianships, adoptions, wills, estates, name changes and termination of parental rights.

In his private practice over the years, Cobb has specialized in probate cases, family law, criminal defense and civil litigation. Cobb has also served as an acting judge in Lamoille, Orleans, Caledonia, Essex and Washington counties for the past five years presiding over small claims, RFAs (Relief From Abuse orders) and criminal dockets.