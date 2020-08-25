A gathering of over two dozen protesters upset about the alleged misconduct of Caledonia County Deputy Sheriff Capt. Stephen Bunnell met in Courthouse Park in St. Johnsbury Tuesday morning.
But the messages sent by the demonstrators were aimed largely at the power structure that surrounds Capt. Bunnell — including his boss Sheriff Dean Shatney.
“Sheriff Dean Shatney’s complacency infers support of Bunnell and his actions,” said protest organizer and former police officer Sophie Patenaude in her remarks. “We are here to demand action and accountability from leaders in law enforcement.”
Capt. Bunnell has not been charged with a crime, but has been under investigation by state police since April after being accused of trading money and gifts for nude photos and sex from several local women.
Sheriff Shatney has said publicly he will not make the decision on whether Bunnell should be fired until after Bunnell is either charged with a crime or exonerated by investigators.
But according to recently unsealed court documents, Capt. Bunnell admitted to several of the allegations against him during questioning by state police detectives.
Protesters say that should be enough reason for Sheriff Shatney to dismiss Capt. Bunnell — whether or not he is charged with a crime.
“Bunnell admitted to this,” said Patenaude, who previously served as a police officer with both the sheriff’s department and the St. Johnsbury Police Department. “Bunnell admitted to paying a woman struggling with substance abuse issues for sex. Bunnell admitted to having sex with women, while on duty, in his cruiser.”
While Sheriff Shatney did suspend Bunnell with pay in April due to the investigation, he did not terminate Bunnell’s employment and allowed him to keep his sheriff’s department cruiser at his residence for months. The Sheriff also claimed that he did not know the nature of the allegations against Bunnell until they were revealed in the unsealed court documents.
Patenaude said that’s hard for her — or anyone else — to believe.
“The sheriff lied about his knowledge of the allegations against his second-in-command, advising the Caledonian-Record last week that he was unaware of the allegations, though state police reports indicate he was informed months ago,” said Patenaude. “You underestimate the intelligence and conviction of the people in the county you serve, Mr. Shatney.”
Contacted after the protest at his office by phone, Sheriff Shatney declined to comment and instead referred reporters to a statement issued by the Vermont Department of State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs which supports Shatney’s decision to keep Capt. Bunnell on the payroll.
“Sheriff Shatney is following the proper procedure required of him to avoid legal disputes over whether the employee was provided his legal due process rights,” wrote the department’s Executive Director John Campbell in the statement issued by email just 18 minutes after the protest concluded. “Failing to follow process can have damaging impacts in employment matters, and potentially expose the state or county to financial liability.”
But the protesters made it clear on Tuesday that their trust in the system that runs the sheriff’s department is fading, and fading fast.
“The Sheriff has the power to fire him at any point for any policy violation, any unsavory acts, anything that would be considered against his oath of service … Any action that is taking advantage of the people that he serves,” said Patenaude. “When we cannot trust the people who hold positions of power to make ethical decisions, or in Mr. Shatney’s case, any decision at all, the people must step in.”
Patenaude and other speakers — including St. Johnsbury resident and former state legislator Michelle Fay — also called for the establishment of a “police oversight committee” in the community.
“I’ve been having conversations with community leaders for about three years now about establishing some sort of community or citizen oversight committee and this feels like a strong catalyst to move that work forward,” said Fay.
Amanda Cochrane, executive director of the Northeast Kingdom advocacy group, Umbrella, also spoke and said that while her organization works regularly with local police agencies to support victims of domestic and sexual abuse, the allegations against Capt. Bunnell point to a larger problem.
“The case that brings us here today does not only point to problems with an individual officer, it also points to systemic issues that allowed these acts to continue and remain unresolved for far too long,” said Cochrane. “It is our hope that if any glimmer of positivity can come out of this, it is that our community will come together to say that this type — and really, any type — of abuse of power within our law enforcement institutions is simply unacceptable.”
The accusations against Capt. Bunnell were made in an application for a search warrant requested in April by state police investigators to allow for the forensic examination of Capt. Bunnell’s cell phone and iPad. Most of the records were sealed by the court in May for 90 days at the request of prosecutors. That seal expired on Aug. 15.
Among those attending the demonstration were representatives from local advocacy groups and several members of former Caledonia County Sheriff Mike Bergeron’s family. No police officers were present.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.