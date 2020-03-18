Public Welcome At Virtual Select Board Meeting

The St. Johnsbury Select Board can meet remotely using their town issued iPad’s to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.
But they still have to provide the public an opportunity to participate.
Town Manager Chad Whitehead says there’s a plan to make that happen as early as the board’s next regularly scheduled meeting on Monday.
“We just got feedback from the Secretary of State’s office saying we do have to have a location available for public participation,” said Whitehead on Tuesday. “So I’ll probably be opening the Welcome Center up for those people and have the select board conference-in and then have availability so people can participate, listen, speak - those types of things.”
The town tested the virtual meeting system last week with three board members participating from home while two others were with Whitehead in the municipal offices. The town then sought guidance from the secretary of state about compliance with the state’s open meeting laws.
“There’s no way they can provide a waiver to the public meeting laws,” said Whitehead. “We will be keeping the agendas fairly short.”
No Walk-ins
The town is also closing the municipal offices to walk-in traffic in response to the Coronavirus and are asking the public to contact town officials by telephone or email instead. In-person meetings will be by appointment only.
“You can set-up an appointment and we’ve got a room down on the lower level that we would meet with people in,” said Whitehead. “We’re just trying to control the environment here just to keep us operational as long as possible.”
Whitehead is also encouraging the public to make use of the drop box outside of the Town Clerk’s office located at the Welcome Center.
The town has made several other operational changes in response to the Coronavirus. The changes will be in effect until at least April 20.
“Adjustments and changes to policy may need to be revised as the situation evolves,” said Whitehead.
Meetings Postponed
Many public board meetings are being postponed including the town planning commission, development review board, design advisory committee, cemetery commission, housing board of review and landlord exchange meetings.
Meetings of the beautification committee, energy committee, bicycle and pedestrian committee and tax stabilization committee will be conducted using video and/or phone conferencing. Agenda items will be reduced to essential functions only.
Inspections Halted
The St. Johnsbury Code Compliance Office will suspend all scheduled proactive housing unit inspections until further notice. Health and emergency related work will be conducted on a case-by-case basis. The town’s reappraisal contractor will be suspending all interior inspections. Whitehead said they will continue to follow-up with work to conduct exterior inspections and assessment of completed permit work which can be completed without entering a building.
Town Clerk
The St. Johnsbury Town Clerk and Treasurer’s Office will be closed to walk-in traffic starting on Thursday, March 19. The office will remain open from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. to process mail and respond to citizen requests. In-person meetings will be an appointment only and will be accepted based on “emergent need,” according to town officials. The town clerk’s office can also be contacted by email, telephone or fax. Payments can be put in the drop box. Tax bills can be faxed or emailed by request.
The due date for dog licenses has been pushed out to May 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.