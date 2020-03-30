DERBY LINE, Vt./STANSTEAD, Quebec — The Quebec government posted provincial police along the Quebec side of the U.S./Canadian border beginning Saturday morning as part of the response to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
The intent, according to The Montreal Gazette and CBC, is to track returning travelers from the U.S., including so-called “snowbirds,” Canadians who winter in Florida and other warm-climate states and return to Quebec annually for the spring and summer.
The impact forced anyone able to gain access to Canada through the Canadian ports of entry to go through a second check point before traveling into Quebec.
The presence of the provincial police officers from the agency called Surete du Quebec was highly visible. Two provincial police officers stood by official vehicles with flashing lights just inside the border in Stanstead on the main street that both Derby Line and Stanstead share.
The flashing lights on cruisers were visible from Derby Line.
The provincial police stopped each traveler, requesting and writing down identification and asking for some kind of proof that the traveler was an essential care giver or worker or their intent on entering the province. A letter asserting the reason for entry into Quebec was sufficient, although officers warned that they could follow up on that with monitoring.
The police were in place again Sunday morning and are expected to be presence for the foreseeable future.
The port of entry in downtown Derby Line and Stanstead had very few border crossers in recent days. The U.S. government installed a tall metal gate that had not been closed yet on the U.S. side of the border. There has been no statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection about how that gate will be used.
One Canadian customs agent said recently that there are several people like this reporter who cross the border regularly to provide care for elderly parents in Stanstead.
A handful of others live in one country and work in the other in essential industries and are also allowed to cross the border.
International border crossings into Canada are the jurisdiction of the Canadian federal government, the Gazette reported. However the Quebec government took the steps to restrict travel at the border to ensure residents crossing back into Quebec understood the directives to self-quarantine for 14 days upon returning home.
Canadian border agents are presenting border crossers from Derby Line with a flyer that lays out the terms of being allowed entry into Canada: “Mandatory self-isolation.”
The flyer received by this reporter states that all travelers entering Canada, except for those providing essential services, “must self-isolate for 14 days” to risk exposure of others to the virus.
“Your compliance of this order is subject to monitoring, verification and enforcement. Those in violation may face detention in a quarantine facility as well as fines and/or imprisonment.”
Those who are considered essential and have been granted exceptions to the rule are required to maintain social distancing from all except those they care for and to self-isolate if COVID-19 symptoms develop.
Top Quebec leaders stated on the weekend that the focus was on making sure that “snow birds” understand that they have to self-isolate for 14 days when they get home, The Gazette reported
The Quebec government has not ruled out similar measures at other locations within Quebec or between provinces.
As of Monday morning, Quebec had 3,430 cases of COVID-19, with 25 people dead, mostly seniors, the CBC reported. The province has more than half of all the cases in Canada, the CBC reported.
As of Monday at 1 p.m., Vermont had 256 positive cases, with 12 deaths. There have been five positive cases in Orleans County, 2 in Caledonia County and none in Essex County.
In New Hampshire there have been no cases identified in Coos County as of Monday. More than 300 people in New Hampshire have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Three people have died.
