Quiros Signs Plea; Faces 8 Years In Prison

BURLINGTON – Prosecutors say they want Ariel Quiros to go to prison for more than 8 years for being the mastermind behind a major federal EB-5 investment fraud in the Northeast Kingdom.
Quiros, who owned the Jay Peak Ski Resort, has signed a plea agreement admitting a conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and the concealment of material information, according to U.S. District Court records.
Quiros, 64 of Key Biscayne, Fla. is scheduled Friday morning to formally withdraw three earlier innocent pleas and admit his guilt during a change of plea hearing in federal court in Burlington.
A 9-page signed plea agreement caps the proposed prison term for Quiros at 97 months, but Chief Federal Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford is free to impose less.
Prosecutors have agreed to drop nine other pending charges and not to seek any forfeitures if the court imposes a restitution order, the agreement notes.
Quiros and prosecutors also have agreed to recommend to the court that the defendant’s sentencing be postponed until after two co-defendants are sentenced, if convicted.
That proposed delay likely isn’t going to work for at least one co-defendant, William Stenger, 71, of Newport, the former president and CEO of Jay Peak.
His lawyers, David J. Williams and Brooks McArthur of Burlington made it clear during and after a court hearing last month that they want Quiros on the stand to help clear their client.
They noted that during a July 10 hearing the court was alerted that any attempt to “bench” Quiros as a defense witness would violate Stenger’s constitutional right to call an exculpatory witness on his behalf.
Late Thursday afternoon Williams and McArthur filed a formal objection to delaying the sentencing for Quiros.
Williams and McArthur noted government records show Quiros’ plan was to keep Stenger “in the dark about Mr. Quiros’ systematic looting of EB-5 investor funds from bank accounts under his exclusive control…”
The records also show “how that plan was executed by Quiros and his closest associates in the United States and South Korea, and their repeated efforts to avoid oversight of the various EB-5 projects in the Northeast Kingdom,” the defense motion noted.
The veteran defense lawyers suggested a resolution: The sentencing could be postponed until after the government rests its case. If Quiros testifies for the prosecution, the defense could cross examine him. If Quiros doesn’t take the stand, the trial could be recessed for a few hours so he could be sentenced. After that point the defense would be free to call Quiros as a witness, Williams and McArthur wrote.
Quiros has pleaded not guilty to 12 felony charges, including 7 counts of wire fraud and 3 counts of false statements.
Stenger also pleaded not guilty in May 2019 to 10 criminal counts.
Kelly, 71, of Florida and an adviser to Quiros, also has pleaded not guilty to 10 felony counts.
Florida attorney Neil G. Taylor, who took over the defense of Quiros earlier this summer, appeared to shock most people at the July court hearing when he said his client would be admitting his guilt.
“We have been cooperating with the government and we anticipate disposing of his … case by plea in the immediate future,” Taylor told the court at the time.
Taylor also said he expected Quiros to take the stand against the other defendants in an effort to tell the full story and strengthen the government’s case.
The filings for Friday’s hearing appear to reflect some question about Quiros being used by the government.
Williams had said in court if Quiros was unavailable a request to postpone the trial would be made.
Judge Crawford said he thought there would be sufficient time for the change of plea, a presentence report and the sentencing of Quiros before the trial.
After the July hearing Taylor told the Caledonian-Record the plea deal still needed to be worked out with prosecutors, but Quiros wants to explain “how the wheels came off” for the major development.
“He has been waiting to tell the story,” Taylor said about Quiros. “He wants to make amends.”
“We have been working pretty diligently with the government,” Taylor said. “We do not have an agreement.”
One other issue might gum up Friday’s proposed change of plea. Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul J. Van de Graaf said Taylor may have a couple of potential conflicts.
Taylor has a previous relationship with Douglas Hulme, a potential witness in the case, Van de Graaf said in a court filing.
In the second case, Taylor also represented a previous creditor of Quiros.
“The government does not believe that Mr. Taylor should be disqualified from representing Quiros in this matter,” he wrote.
Besides the change of plea hearing Friday morning, Stenger and Kelly are scheduled in the afternoon for a status conference hearing for their case.
The trial for Quiros, William Stenger and William Kelly has been set for Jan. 21, 2021. It was planned for Oct. 5, but got bumped earlier this year.
Now there could be another delay. The government is reportedly seeking another delay in the trial.
“By way of background, at the government’s request, the parties have discussed a continuance of the trial date,” Kelly’s lawyer, Robert Goldstein of Boston, said in a filing. The parties are now looking at April 5, 2021, as a potential new trial date, he said.
With the three defendants going on trial, the prosecution has predicted it would need 15 days to present its case. The defense believed it would need 4 to 6 days, but it is unclear what the change of plea will do to the trial length.
The indictment centers on the scheme to develop a biotech facility, AnC Bio in Newport, as part of a series of ventures the businessmen undertook under the federal EB-5 investor program.
A fourth defendant, Jong Weon Choi, a South Korean businessman, remains at large. He is named in 10 criminal counts in the indictment. The government has said Choi, who operated AnC Bio in Korea, was a “hidden partner.”
The government has said the EB-5 fraud began about 2008.
The witness list for the trial includes U.S. Sens. Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders, Rep. Peter Welch, former Vermont Governors Jim Douglas and Peter Shumlin.
They have been strong supporters of the EB-5 program that allowed non-citizens to obtained immigration papers in exchange for $500,000 investments in businesses and additional jobs.
