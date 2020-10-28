Rape Conviction Vacated Over Sixth Amendment Violation

NEWPORT CITY — A city man convicted in 2014 of rape saw his sentence of 35 years to life in prison vacated after successfully arguing his Sixth Amendment right to a fair trial was violated.
The state agreed that Jason Atherton’s right to a fair trail by jury “was denied as a result of ineffective assistance of counsel …” according to a settlement reached Oct. 22 and adopted by Judge Robert Bent on Oct. 23 in Orleans Superior Court Civil Division.
The case against Atherton, now 42, will go back to the criminal court in Newport City where Atherton has agreed to plead guilty to sexual assault, the settlement states.
Atherton will agree to a maximum 20-year split sentence, according to the settlement signed by defense attorney David Sleigh, Greg Nagurney, counsel for the state, and Jennifer Barrett, the current Orleans County State’s Attorney.
The sentence includes credit for time served plus another 34 months to allow for sexual assault treatment. He will serve the rest of the sentence on probation, the settlement states.
Atherton, who was represented at criminal trial by attorney Daniel McCabe, was accused of raping a woman on the night of Oct. 26, 2012 after a night of drinking and smoking pot with her and two of her female friends, all of whom testified against him at trial. He did not take the stand.
A jury found Atherton guilty on Jan. 15, 2014. In the original sentence, Atherton would not be eligible for parole until Oct. 20, 2047.
Atherton filed a post-conviction relief claim in civil court in 2016 seeking to overturn his conviction. That case was headed for trial Oct. 23 when the settlement was reached the day before.
In the post-conviction relief case, Bent said in an order July 10 that a defense motion for summary judgment gave him pause but was not enough to prompt him to vacate the conviction without a trial.
In the motion for summary judgment, Sleigh argued that Atherton’s defense attorney failed to collect potentially helpful medical evidence, did not depose witnesses like the state’s forensic expert, the nurse that examined the victim, or an independent DNA expert.
Sleigh argued that Atherton’s attorney “did not project a belief in his client’s innocence” to the jury, the judge noted.
“That this was the product of his inexperience is highly likely. This factor however is one the court would consider in assessing the case at trial but cannot, on this record, provide cause for concluding the verdict was unreliable” and throw the conviction out summarily, Bent stated.
Sleigh also argued that Atherton’s attorney should have objected to testimony by then Newport City Detective Jennifer Harlow. She is now the Orleans County sheriff.
She was the first witness for the state at trial and her testimony bolstered and vouched for other testimony, the judge stated.
Bent stated that Harlow was able to vouch for the truth of the witnesses’ testimony.
“Failure to object to such testimony was error,” Bent stated.
“Similarly, allowing the entire affidavit of probable cause to be admitted in evidence was error,” Bent wrote.
Bent stated that “placing the affidavit of probable cause unnecessarily in the jurors’ hands is not consistent with the standard of care of a reasonable criminal defense attorney.”
Bent recommended in July that the case should go to trial in civil court quickly.
This was Atherton’s second time trying to overturn the conviction.
The Vermont Supreme Court in 2016 denied an appeal by Atherton, upholding the original conviction.
In that appeal, Atherton argued that two jurors were biased, the judge refused to allow testimony about a witness’s prior conviction for providing false information to police, and that the prosecutor at the time, Deputy State’s Attorney James Lillicrap, gave opening and closing arguments that denied Atherton a fair trial.
The high court rejected those arguments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.