As the battle continues with a global pandemic, there’s reason to celebrate two significant “Victory” days this year.
It was 75 years ago today that the Allied forces in World War II formalized terms of unconditional surrender by Germany, marking the end of open warfare in Europe that Germany initiated in 1939. Battles raged in the Pacific Theater with Japan until its surrender in August 1945.
Called V-E Day (Victory in Europe), the moment of Germany’s surrender was reason to celebrate in the U.S. whose full military involvement following the Japanese bombing at Pearl Harbor in December 1941 helped to halt, beat back and destroy Germany’s military aggression through Adolf Hitler and his Nazi regime.
The Allied victory was embraced locally as noted in The Caledonian-Record on May 8, 1945. “Following President Truman’s address this morning proclaiming the end of the war in Europe, St. Johnsbury immediately went about putting its plans in force for church services this afternoon and evening and for its public service of thanksgiving at Fuller Hall at 4 p.m. With the signal sounded on bells, sirens and whistles, stores and schools closed and industries were partially closed down, depending upon the type of work they were undertaking. Municipal offices also closed their doors.”
The next day’s edition reported on the event in Fuller Hall under the headline, “St. Johnsbury Gives Thanks For Peace In Europe.” The article began, “Meeting together in common resolve that the dead of this war have not died without purpose and in grim determination that the battle for the peace must be won by the same mighty striking power which already has brought an end to hostilities in Europe, St. Johnsbury people reverently paused at 4 p.m. yesterday for a brief but clearly outlined service of thanksgiving at Fuller Hall.”
News of the surrender came a day earlier than what has become the official V-E Day date because the terms of surrender were agreed upon earlier than May 8 but not made formal until May 8.
An event in Newport on May 9, 1945, as noted on the front page of The Caledonian-Record, referenced a gathering of a thousand people at the Newport Armory. “More than 1,000 persons of all creeds and from all walks of life attended a service of worship, praise and thanksgiving at the Newport Armory on Tuesday afternoon (May 8) where a religious observance of V-E Day was held. The speakers on the program spoke of the war in Europe that had ended after nearly six years, of the battles yet to be fought in the Pacific, the peace which is to come and the hope that when it does that it will be a lasting one.”
Local Man Reflects On V-E Day
Roger Damon Jr., a 91-year-old retired Army colonel who has lived in St. Johnsbury since 1954, took a few minutes on Thursday before heading out for a hike to discuss his reflections on V-E Day 75 years ago.
A resident of Melrose, Mass. at the time, the 16-year-old was working with a crew for the Appalachian Mountain Club at the Madison Spring Hut in the Presidential Range of the White Mountains in New Hampshire. He said the day the news broke about Germany’s surrender, he and his crewmates were given the day off. They headed for North Conway, N.H.
“We went to join the party,” he said. “We knew there would be a massive outpouring of people and we wanted to get in on it.” Their destination: the Eastern Slopes Inn. “It was a wild, wild afternoon.”
He clearly recalled management at the establishment were not impressed by the spiked boots the teens wore for their mountain work. According to Damon, they were told, “OK, you boys either take off those boots or leave the dance floor or both.”
Damon’s other recollection was how happy he remembered feeling that his father would be able to come home. “I felt pretty good because I thought my dad would be coming home, but he didn’t,” he said.
His father was a WWI veteran who was brought back into the military as a captain in 1941 for his professional skills in municipal gas systems. He was assigned the task of preparing for the restoration of gas facilities infrastructure in Europe once the war was over.
Following V-E Day, the senior Mr. Damon wasn’t able to leave. He was needed to help direct the reconstruction process of the gas systems in war-torn Europe.
It wasn’t until December 1946 that Damon’s father was told he could go home. He had packed and was preparing to leave Berlin, Germany when he was walking down stairs, slipped, and struck his head on a marble floor. He died from the blow.
Damon joined military service following graduation at Norwich University in 1951, eventually rising to the rank of colonel. “I finally got to outrank him,” he said referencing his dad’s officer rank of captain. “I’m sure he looking on chuckling about that.”
Damon still fits in his military uniform and just Thursday morning had pulled it out to make sure its ready for Memorial Day. He has marched in St. Johnsbury’s Memorial Day parade for nearly 40 years.
“I don’t know if my uniform is going to be required this year or not,” he said, referring to the current restrictions on social gatherings due to the COVID-19 virus. Gov. Phil Scott has yet to make a decision on the traditional group commemorations that mark Memorial Day.
