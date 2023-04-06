House Committee Flags Items For Review In Lyndon-Lyndonville Merger Bill

MONTPELIER — On Thursday, the House Government Operations Committee continued work on the Lyndon-Lyndonville merger.
H.490 would authorize the town-village merger agreement that voters approved on November 8.
During a walk-through of the 36-page bill, committee members flagged items for review, notable provisions for ordinance enforcement.
Legislative counsel Tucker Anderson said Section 14 of the bill, which authorizes the town to impose daily fines up to $10,000 for a civil ordinance violation, may be unconstitutional.
It is well above the maximum penalty of $800 for a civil ordinance set in state law and existing town ordinances, and would be the highest-known maximum penalty in the state, Anderson said.
“When we review legislation like this we always flag when there might be constitutional issues around disproportionate fines and penalties for crimes,” Anderson said. “And the possibility of that $10,000 criminal penalty plus a misdemeanor could be applied to some of the ordinances would be suspect.”
During his walk-through, Anderson also flagged two referendum provisions, which would allow petitioned votes to change civil ordinances and recall elected officials.
Anderson said both items deserved further review because they deviate from state statute.
Anderson said “quite a few” chartered municipalities had recall provisions but that many of them were either village districts or solid waste management districts.
Committee Chair Michael McCarthy expressed concern with the recall provision.
‘I’m not a big fan of recall provisions. I think what we see across the country where there are recall provisions, they are subject to a lot of shenanigans and misunderstandings,” McCarthy said, adding that recall votes with low turnout, “Can have a big impact o the management of a legislature of a town.”
The House Government Operations Committee will take testimony from town and village officials at times and dates to be announced.
BACKGROUND
Barring setbacks, the merger will take effect on July 1, 2023, and the budgets will merge on Jan. 1, 2024.
A nine-member Merger Steering Committee concluded that a single municipal government would be more efficient, more effective, and more equitable for all 5,491 residents and 223 businesses currently in Lyndon and Lyndonville.
The Select Board and Village Trustees on Sept. 26 voted 6-1 to approve the draft charter and send it to the voters.
The merger proposal would dissolve the Village Trustees, increase the Select Board to five members, and establish a three-member Board of Commissioners to supervise Lyndonville Electric Department.
Notably, the merger proposal would combine the five-person Town Highway Department and four-person Village Public Works into a nine-person highway department responsible for all of the town’s infrastructure.
The new highway department would be funded through a unified tax rate, resulting in a 9.5-cent tax increase for the town and a 41-cent decrease for the village, based on 2022 numbers.
By doing so, everyone within the Town of Lyndon would be paying the same rate for highway services.
For a $200,000 property, town taxpayers would pay approximately $189 more and village taxpayers would pay approximately $825 less per year, according to 2022 numbers.
Proponents of the merger say a unified tax is necessary because the village district lacks the tax base to improve the downtown area.
The Village’s grand list ($694,359) is over five times smaller than the town’s grand list ($3.7 million), requiring Village taxpayers to kick in more cash to support highway operations.
For more information on the town-village merger proposal visit www.lyndonvt.org/town-village-merger-info
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.