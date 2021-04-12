Local Communities See COVID Surge

“It’s finally here.”
That’s how Lorie Aldrich, the deputy health officer for Haverhill, described her town’s COVID-19 numbers.
Haverhill’s active case count is 23, the highest total since the pandemic began. It represents nearly a quarter of the town’s cumulative cases (99) since March 2020.
“We’ve been waiting for [a COVID surge] for a whole year and, well, it’s finally arrived here in Haverhill,” said Aldrich.
The effects have been felt across the community.
Exposures, positive cases, and precautionary quarantines have temporarily closed businesses, Woodsville High School, and the town offices.
Woodsville High went remote through April 9, the Town Manager’s Office will be closed to the public through Monday, April 19. (Those staff will quarantine and work remotely due to direct, prolonged exposure).
No single incident is to blame, Aldrich said.
She explained that Haverhill was a close-knit community, and people in this corner of the Upper Valley routinely crossed paths.
While there is not data, Aldrich suggested that COVID fatigue and “vaccine invincibility” were factors.
She urged community members to continue with COVID precautions — wearing masks, washing hands, maintaining social distance and avoiding large gatherings — in order to prevent the virus’s spread.
Meanwhile, rising COVID numbers remain a statewide issue.
Communities across New Hampshire have experienced a sharp increase in COVID cases over the past week.
As of Monday, Littleton reported a record 40 cases, the second-highest active case total north of Concord (Laconia was first with 47).
Meanwhile, there were 20 cases in Berlin, 9 in Lyman, 11 in Bethlehem, 9 in Lyman, 6 in Lancaster, 5 in Carroll, and at least one in Bath, Colebrook, Franconia, Gorham, Jefferson, Lincoln, Lisbon, Milan, Monroe, Northumberland, Piermont, Pittsburg, and Whitfield.
More concerning than the numbers were the positive test rates.
As of Sunday, North Country communities had the four of the five highest positive test rates in New Hampshire: 53.8% in Lyman, 35.7% in Carroll, 28.8% in Littleton and 19.5% in Bethlehem. (Durham was fourth at 27.8%).
Other significant 7-day positive test rates were Whitefield (14.3%) and Haverhill (11.2%).
Statewide there are 3,384 active cases, with 380 new cases announced on Monday. Over the past seven days the state has averaged 450 cases per day, a 13% increase over the previous seven days.
