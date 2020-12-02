Recreation Director Under Fire For TikTok Posts

The Recreation Director in Thetford continues to collect a $67,800 salary during an indefinite suspension for alleged threats against a woman on social media.
Nathaniel Maxwell is being investigated for claims he sent a message from the TikTok account @nathanielmaxwell10 to another user @kali_ma_Tx, real name Jessica Luther Rummel of Texas, in which he referenced a Hindu religious mark called a Bindi that Rummel wore in the video, according to the Valley News.
The message, “I don’t know but thanks for the target on the forehead … that makes things easier,” was shared with Rummel’s 80,000 followers on TikTok, the Valley News reported.
The town is investigating the matter. Town Manager Tom Yennerell will have final say on the matter. He declined to speculate on the outcome for Maxwell, who is also the town’s interim public works director.
“I don’t know where it’s all going to go. We’re taking it one step at a time,” Yennerell said.
The incident comes five months after Maxwell posted another TikTok video in June in which he said he refused to wear a mask for the “same reason I drink alcohol, chew tobacco, f—- women without a rubber, don’t wear a seatbelt when I drive; because I just don’t give a f—-,” the Valley News reported.
In the aftermath, Thetford town officials have received a flood of complaints.
In a Nov. 24 statement posted to the Thetford Recreation Facebook page, the Select Board said, “We are taking the concerns expressed by the public very seriously. To be clear, we do not support derogatory or distasteful language under any circumstance. The Town Manager is dealing with this situation in an appropriate manner.”
The statement drew 73 responses, many of them critical of the town’s actions to grant leave with pay during the investigation.
One commenter wrote ” The fact that he’s still being paid is disgusting, and looks really bad on you. You didn’t do anything by “suspending him indefinitely with pay”.”
Another wrote, “He needs to be fired immediately! You can’t condone this type of behavior! Ever! As a teacher, coach and former town employee, I can say that with all of the training given, he knew better than to say such an evil thing. Hold him accountable.”
Yet another wrote, “Our eyes are on you!”
Maxwell was named Thetford Recreation Director in August 2016 and interim Public Works Director in October. He also serves as a state official for Cal Ripken youth baseball and is a high school baseball and basketball umpire.
As recreation director he oversaw daily operations, hired coaches for youth sports, managed the department budget, and ran the Treasure Island beach area.
According to the Valley News, he posted a message to the Treasure Island Facebook page that said “I want to apologies (sic) for anyone that has come across a social media posting. I would like to be clear that I would never, and did never make this type of statement. I’m not sure how this was created but, simply is not true. I value many walks of lives (sic) and have great compassion for all. Sincerely, Nathan.”
The post was subsequently removed by town officials.
Maxwell didn’t respond to requests for comment.
