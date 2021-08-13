School Board Grants Superintendent Control Of COVID Policy, Mask Issue Up In the Air

The Kingdom East School Board on Tuesday voted 9-3 to grant Superintendent Jennifer Botzojorns authority to set the school district’s COVID-19 protocols for the 2021-2022 school year.
It marks the second straight year Botzojorns will have unilateral authority to set the school district’ COVID measures, including mask mandates.
Botzojorns said the COVID measures will be based upon recommendations from various authorities including the Vermont Department of Health, VT Agency of Education and the state chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
She promised that Kingdom East’s COVID policies would be created in cooperation with KESD administrators, along with principals of the district’s seven schools (Burke Town, Concord, Lunenburg, Lyndon Town, Miller’s Run, Newark and Sutton).
“I won’t make the decisions alone,” she said.
Tuesday’s meeting was held at Miller’s Run School. Not everyone in attendance was satisfied with the board’s choice.
During public comment, a member of the public said, “I’m appalled that you’re delegating your authority to the superintendent. We didn’t elect the superintendent, we elected the school board. I feel like you’re farming out your authority.”
That triggered a back-and-forth between school board members.
Speaking for the majority, School Board Member Kory Cantin of Lunenburg argued that the superintendent, not the school board, was best positioned to tackle the problem.
He said Botzojorns in her everyday role could respond to COVID developments in real time.
“We have to do what’s best for our children and our community,” he said, adding, “Given how COVID changes day-to-day, I don’t think it would be fair to your children for the [School Board] to meet every time there is a policy change.”
School Board member James Peyton of Lunenburg disagreed, telling Cantin, “Don’t be ridiculous, we do make the policy. That’s our job. We hired Jen, she didn’t hire us.”
When Cantin said he voted in favor of granting Botzojorns the authority to set COVID policy “to uphold the best interests of the children,” Peyton fired back, “That’s not a decision, that’s a cop out.”
The discussion ended without further comment. No additional action was taken.
MASK MANDATE
KESD has not set a back-to-school mask policy.
However, the majority of school board members and KESD administrators in attendance on Tuesday appeared to favor a mask mandate to start the school year.
The school district’s COVID coordinator, Sophe Hall, advocated that everyone (staff and students in all grades, regardless of vaccination status) be masked inside of school buildings.
She cited the rapid spread of the more contagious Delta variant, and the fact that children under 12 are not yet eligible to be vaccinated.
“I would plead with you, let’s follow the health recommendations, because it’s all about keeping our kids safe,” she said.
School Board Member Alyssa May of Burke spoke in support of Hall’s recommendation.
May, who contracted COVID in December and continues to experience “long haul” symptoms, expressed concern that the Delta variant was more dangerous and posed a greater risk to her family.
“I have gone from being mildly concerned in the last 10 days to being very concerned about the presence of the Delta variant, and the ability of unvaccinated people to pass or also contract it,” she said. “I think it puts all of our kids at risk again. From a parent standpoint, I will be sending my kids to school in a mask whether it’s mandatory or not.”
During the meeting, Botzojorns presented results from a parent survey, which will guide her decision making.
Out of 623 respondents, 54.1 percent supported mandatory mask wearing in schools for all individuals regardless of their vaccination status until a school reaches an 80 percent vaccination rate; 61 percent supported regular COVID testing in schools; and 93.9 percent supported having staff and students stay home if they have COVID symptoms.
Peyton expressed concern about the negative impacts of mask wearing on children and questioned their effectiveness.
However, other school board members who spoke generally favored a mask mandate to start the school year.
School Board Chair Cynthia Stuart of Concord shared Peyton’s concerns over mental health impacts of masks on children. In spite of that, she said she supported the policy.
Cantin agreed it was “a gray area” but said he favored a mask mandate because “I would rather see us do too much than too little.”
May, and others, argued it was a worthwhile sacrifice for those in the school community who are vaccinated and low-risk to wear masks for those who are unvaccinated and high-risk.
She said protecting the most vulnerable was consistent with the school board’s mission.
“It’s hard to keep up with [COVID] mentally, it’s exhausting. I think people are tired of thinking about it,” she said. “But, the reality is, what is happening now is different [from] what was happening [before]. And the people who are getting sick now are getting sicker faster, and with more detrimental outcome. And that includes children. And that scares the daylights out of me.”
