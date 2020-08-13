MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott announced Thursday the recipients of $3.2 million in Downtown and Village Center tax credits to support 30 projects in 27 Vermont communities.

The tax credits will support over $160 million in downtown, village center and rehabilitation projects. This includes over $500,000 to support redevelopment of two properties in downtown Springfield: a former manufacturing facility that will be converted into multi-family housing, and the former Park Street School, which will be redeveloped into a multi-use facility with space for a business accelerator with co-working and private commercial space, studio apartments, and community use of the former gymnasium and 800-seat theater.

In Bellows Falls, a former parking garage will be converted into mixed-income workforce housing and in Rochester, the tax credits will support a new lodging business with both overnight accommodations and day-rate space for cross-country hikers and bikers.

Other funded projects include conversion of the former Bridgewater School into a community center and childcare center, adaptive re-use of the former Skinner Library in Manchester, rehabilitation of the East Calais General Store, code-improvements at the Craftsbury General Store and installation of a sprinkler system at the Lantern Inn in Montgomery.

