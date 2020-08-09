Motorcyclists roll through the Northeast Kingdom during Saturday’s 10th annual Ryan J. Grady Remembrance Ride. They were en route to Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, where family members of Spc. Grady were scheduled to be on hand for remarks, and a moment of silence and reflection. They were coming from the Berlin Armory, and proceeded to Hoagie's in Lyndonville for a 14th Star toast to honor Grady, who died July 2, 2010 in Afghanistan while serving in the U.S. Army.

