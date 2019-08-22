Editor’s Note: The following are priests with Northeast Kingdom connections who were included in a list of accused child sex abusers released by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington on Thursday. The Diocese released the identities as part of its “Promise to Protect” initiative that included a “Sins of the Past” statement by Bishop Christopher Coyne. A total of 40 priests were named. The following 18 former priests served in one or more Northeast Kingdom locations.
Donald A. Bean
• Born: December 1, 1934 (Burlington)
• Ordained: March 30, 1963 (Burlington)
• Served in Vermont: 1970-1994 (approximately 24 years)
• Local Assignments: Retired Dec. 1, 1994 (ill health), residence at Michaud Manor, Derby Line with restricted faculties.
• Died: Nov. 29, 2005 (Hanover, N.H.)
James E. Beauregard
• Born: May 5, 1941 (Burlington)
• Ordained: May 23, 1970 (Burlington)
• Served in Vermont: 1970-1999 (approximately 29 years)
• Local Assignments: St. Johnsbury, St. John the Evangelist, (Assistant), 1973-74; Lyndonville, St. Elizabeth, (Pastor), 1988-94; Newport, St. Mary Star of the Sea, (Assistant), 2000-2002.
• Retired: Jan. 11, 2002 (Health reasons) with residence at Birchwood Manor, Burlington; Public Priestly faculties revoked: Sept. 11, 2013 by Bishop Salvatore Matano.
• Died: July 28, 2015 (Burlington)
Conrad A. Bessette
• Born: Dec. 29, 1942 (Burlington)
• Ordained: March 24, 1973 (Winooski)
• Served in Vermont: 1973-1990 (approximately 17 years)
• Local Assignments: Newport, St. Mary Star of the Sea, (Assistant), 1987-89.
• Relieved of duties in diocese: June 14, 1990 by Bishop John A. Marshall.
• Public Priestly faculties revoked: December 14, 2004 by Bishop Kenneth Angell.
• Laicized: June 10, 2011 by Pope Benedict XVI.
• Still living
Donald A. Bruneau
• Born: January 2, 1929 (Winooski)
• Ordained: June 5, 1954 (Burlington)
• Served in Vermont: 1954-94 (Approximately 40 years)
• Local Assignments: Island Pond, St. James, (Pastor), 1968-75.
• Died: June 2, 1994 (Burlington)
Joseph H. Dussault
• Born: March 22, 1908 (Cloquet, Minn.)
• Ordained: May 26, 1934 (Montreal)
• Served in Vermont: 1934-1978 (approximately 44 years)
• Local Assignments: Derby Line, St. Edward, (Pastor), 1960-1967; Newport, St. Mary Star of the Sea, (Pastor), 1967-1978.
• Retired: June 22, 1978
• Died: Dec. 11, 1987 (St. Johnsbury)
William P. Gallagher
• Born: June 9, 1939 (Rutland)
• Ordained: May 21, 1965 (Rutland)
• Served in Vermont: 1965-2002 (approximately 37 years).
• Local Assignments: St. Johnsbury, St. John the Evangelist, (Assistant), 1970-72; Island Pond, St. James, (Pastor), 1975-1981.
• Administrative leave: May 22, 2002 by Bishop Kenneth A. Angell.
• Resigned: As Pastor on May 31, 2002
• Retired: June 19, 2002
• Died: Oct. 13, 2003 (Lebanon, N.H.)
John B. “Jack” Kenney
• Born: Dec. 10, 1927 (Burlington)
• Ordained: May 30, 1957 (Burlington)
• Served in Vermont: 1957-1966 and 1994-1997 (approximately 12 years).
• Assignments: Island Pond, St. James, (Assistant), 1965-66.
• Retired: July 1, 1997
• Still living
Michael K. Madden
• Born: Aug. 31, 1942 (Waterbury, Conn.)
• Ordained: May 23, 1970 (Hartford, Conn.)
• Served in Vermont: 1970-1988 (approximately 18 years)
• Local Assignments: St. Johnsbury, St. John the Evangelist, (Assistant), 1974-76; Barton, St. Paul, (Pastor), 1985-88.
• Public Priestly faculties revoked: Issued April 18, 1988 by Bishop John A. Marshall.
• Resignation: As Pastor July 12, 1988
• Died: Sept 10, 2000 (Warren); Reportedly died while vacationing in Austria.
Joseph Maxime Mooney
• Born: July 21, 1886 (Bloomfield)
• Ordained: Dec. 31, 1916 (Quebec)
• Served in Vermont: 1917-1956 (approximately 39 years)
• Local Assignments: St. Johnsbury, Notre Dame, (Assistant), 1917-22; Newport, St. Mary Star of the Sea, (Assistant), 1926-28; Lowell, St. Ignatius,(Administrator), 1928-39; North Troy, St. Vincent de Paul, (Pastor), 1939-47.
• Retired (ill health): March 9, 1956
• Died: Dec. 31, 1965 (Quebec City)
George O. Murtagh
• Born: July 8, 1926 (Montpelier)
• Ordained: June 3, 1950 (Burlington)
• Served in Vermont: 1950-1958; 1963-87 (approximately 33 years).
• Local Assignments: St. Johnsbury, St. Aloysius, (Assistant), 1952-53; Barton, St. Paul, (Assistant), 1953-55; Marshfield and Danville, North American Martyrs/Queen of Peace, (Pastor), 1963-69.
• Resigned: As Pastor on Oct. 4, 1987.
• Retired: Nov. 1, 1991
• Public Priestly faculties revoked: Dec. 17, 1992 by Bishop Kenneth A. Angell.
• Died: Dec. 7, 2011 (Ocala, Fla.)
Stephen J. Nichols
• Born: Jan. 30, 1960 (Burlington)
• Ordained: Feb. 1, 1986 (Burlington)
• Served in Vermont: 1986-2007 (approximately 21 years).
• Local Assignments: St. Johnsbury, St. John the Evangelist, (Assistant), 1989-91; Troy, Sacred Heart, (Administrator), 1993-96; Troy, Sacred Heart, and Lowell, St. Ignatius, (Pastor), 1996-2000; Lyndonville, St. Elizabeth and Danville, Our Lady Queen of Peace, (Pastor), also Chaplain at Lyndon State College, 2000-2007; Also Island Pond, St. James the Greater Parish and Norton, St. Bernard mission, (Administrator), 2003-07.
• Leave of absence: April 3, 2006 by Bishop Salvatore Matano.
• Resigned as Pastor: June 7, 2007; remained on leave.
• Laicized: Jan. 23, 2015 by Pope Francis
• Still living
George A. Paulin
• Born: July 22, 1943 (Montague City, Mass.)
• Ordained: March 21, 1970 (Bellows Falls)
• Served in Vermont: 1970-2003 (approximately 33 years)
• Local Assignments: Newport, St. Mary Star of the Sea, (Assistant), 1973-76; Canaan, Church of the Assumption, (Pastor), 1976-83; North Troy, St. Vincent DePaul, (Pastor).
• Administrative leave/suspended: May 24, 2002 by Bishop Kenneth A. Angell.
• Public Priestly faculties revoked: May 24, 2002 by Bishop Kenneth A. Angell.
• Resigned: As Pastor Jan. 1, 2003
• Still living
Raymond C. Provost
• Born: July 13, 1908 (Winooski)
• Ordained: June 6, 1936 (Montreal)
• Served in Vermont: 1936-1975 (approximately 39 years)
• Local Assignments: Barton, St. Paul, (Assistant), 1938-40; Newport, St. Mary Star of the Sea, (Assistant), 1940-42.
• Retired (Health reasons): Nov. 28, 1975; but continued to help in Winooski parishes until about 1995.
• Died: Aug. 13, 1998 (Burlington)
• Allegation of abuse first received in 2005, approximately seven years after his death.
Forrest W. Rouelle
• Born: Dec. 5, 1927 (Montpelier)
• Ordained: April 7, 1956 (Burlington)
• Served in Vermont: 1956-98 (approximately 42 years)
• Local Assignments: Barton, St. Paul, (Assistant), 1957-62; Newport, St. Mary Star of the Sea, (Pastor), 1988-98.
• Retired: Jan. 1998
• Died:March 25, 1998 (South Hero)
Emile W. Savary
• Born: Jan. 16, 1917 (Center Falls, R.I.)
• Ordained: June 12, 1954 (Providence, R.I.)
• Served in Vermont: 1954-66 (approximately 12 years)
• Local Assignments: Orleans, St. Theresa, 1954-55; Newport, St. Mary Star of the Sea, (Assistant) 1955-59.
• Died: June 8, 1966 (Colchester)
• Allegation of abuse first received in 1996, approximately 30 years after his death.
Charles A. Towne
• Born: Dec. 4, 1903 (Morrisville)
• Ordained: May 30, 1931 (Burlington)
• Served in Vermont: 1931-1972 (approximately 41years)
• Local Assignments: Orleans, St. Theresa (Pastor), 1970-72.
• Retired: Aug. 23, 1972
• Died: Feb. 15, 1982 (Newport)
Raymond D. Walsh
• Born: July 11, 1927 (Rutland)
• Ordained: June 5, 1954 (Burlington)
• Served in Vermont: 1954-98 (approximately 48 years)
• Local Assignments: Hardwick, St. Norbert, (Temporary Administrator), 1965.
• Retired: June 1998
• Died: June 24, 2019 (Rutland)
Benjamin D. Wysolmerski
• Born: Aug. 4, 1926 (West Rutland)
• Ordained: June 3, 1950 (Burlington)
• Served in Vermont: 1950-93 (Approximately 43 years)
• Local Assignments: Newport, St. Mary Star of the Sea, (Assistant), 1971.
• Resigned: June 15, 1993
• Public Priestly faculties revoked: June 17, 1993 by Bishop Kenneth A. Angell.
• Died: Oct. 11, 1994 (Rutland)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.