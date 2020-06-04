A fire truck and police vehicles sat blocking Main Street in Newport City at the intersection with Coventry Street at 3:30 Thursday afternoon. Main Street was closed to thru traffic at about 2 pm due to what firefighters were calling a bomb threat at the Nekca building.
Passers by at Railroad Square said that they understood that the building and others nearby had been evacuated.
East bound traffic heading through Newport was being sent along the Coventry truck route and thru parking lots to get through the city. West bound traffic was diverted to Coventry to go around the city that way.
This story will be updated online and a complete version will appear in our Friday edition.
