LAKE MEMPHREMAGOG — Memphremagog Conservation Inc. is once again asking for public help in reporting turtle sightings in the region around international lake Memphremagog.

MCI is assisting with an initiative by the Nature Conservancy of Canada, which aims at identifying the precise distribution of the different turtle species in order to protect their habitat and identify threats to their survival.

Since the start of the campaign in 2017, 369 turtle observations were recorded in the Eastern Townships of Quebec alone.

Anyone who sees a turtle is asked to record their observations at www.carapace.ca and to upload any photos there.

The most commonly seen turtles in the region are the painted turtle and the snapping turtle, though other species, such as the wood turtle, may be present. Sightings are more frequent during June, as this is egg-laying season.

