LAKE MEMPHREMAGOG — Memphremagog Conservation Inc. is once again asking for public help in reporting turtle sightings in the region around international lake Memphremagog.
MCI is assisting with an initiative by the Nature Conservancy of Canada, which aims at identifying the precise distribution of the different turtle species in order to protect their habitat and identify threats to their survival.
Since the start of the campaign in 2017, 369 turtle observations were recorded in the Eastern Townships of Quebec alone.
Anyone who sees a turtle is asked to record their observations at www.carapace.ca and to upload any photos there.
The most commonly seen turtles in the region are the painted turtle and the snapping turtle, though other species, such as the wood turtle, may be present. Sightings are more frequent during June, as this is egg-laying season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.