Retired Border Patrol Agent Now In Child Protection Role With Catholic Diocese

A former patrol agent shot in the line of duty during Carl Drega’s shooting rampage 22 years ago came out of retirement recently to help the Catholic Diocese protect children.
John Pfeifer, of South Burlington, is new manager of Safe Environment Programs for Catholic Diocese. As border patrol agent, he lived and worked in Derby for much of his career and was assigned to the border in Orleans County on Aug. 19, 1997 when a bullet fired from Drega’s rifle passed through one of his lungs.
Information shared by the Diocese in Burlington Monday notes, “The Office of Safe Environment Programs was established to enforce the implementation of the policies promulgated by the bishop in the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People for the purposes of preventing abuse and building a strong culture of safety throughout the Diocese of Burlington.”
Said Pfeifer, “I will strive to continue the great work of my predecessors in the program and continue to pursue efficiencies to improve the program, leaving it someday in even a better place than it already is. The great work of my predecessors has provided and offered training in the detection, prevention and reporting of child abuse and neglect, and it is my responsibility to ensure this great work continues throughout my tenure.”
During Pfeifer’s tenure on the border he rushed to a scene miles from the border in Bloomfield to try to help apprehend Drega, a man living in Columbia, N.H., who had gone on a shooting spree, killing two state troopers, a judge and a newspaper editor in Colebrook, N.H.
Pfeifer was among several law enforcement personnel closing in on Drega’s position in the woods. He was wearing a ballistic vest but a bullet fired from Drega’s gun entered his body through an open space near his shoulder. Drega was shot dead soon after, and Pfeifer was carried from the scene for medical treatment. He ultimately needed to be airlifted to Burlington.
He retired from border patrol in June 2018 a well-decorated officer. His numerous awards include the Department of Homeland Security Secretary’s Team Excellence Award, the U.S. Border Patrol Purple Cross Medal, a U.S. Congressional Law Enforcement Award/District of New Hampshire, a Military Order of the Purple Heart/National Law Enforcement Citation and Vermont State Police Purple Heart and Combat Cross Ribbons.
Pfeifer’s new role out of retirement puts him a key position in the effort to ensure safety of children.
The Diocese wrote about the position.
“Ensuring timely and accurate reporting of required training and allegations, stressing zero tolerance and being available to assist with any questions or concerns in regard to any matter including online training are all on Pfeifer’s agenda. Both messaging and action will be important components of Pfeifer’s work in the Office of Safe Environment Programs.”
For more information about the Office of Safe Environment Programs in the Diocese of Burlington, go to vermontcatholic.org/ministries-programs/protecting-our-children.
