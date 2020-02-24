Riders Torch Fire & Ice Radar Run

NEWPORT CITY – The weather and ice were just right on Lake Memphremagog as some 42 snowmobile enthusiasts took part in the sixth annual Fire and Ice Radar Run Saturday by the Eastside Restaurant.
The drag race on ice involved each Snow mobile driver to rev up his machine to a nearly defining screech and then at full throttle speeds down 600-foot track just as fast as possible before with a 400-foot slow down lane. Some drivers can get their well tuned snow mobile up to speeds over 100 miles per hour.
Derby’s Pat Sicard of Derby hit a top speed of 133 miles per hour, organizers said.
“I just love this sport and the thrill the speed I can get out of my machine” said Brock Young of West Glover sporting an elaborately colored jump suit.
Joe Church of Colchester holds two world records for speed. Church said he didn’t reach his record it this past weekend, but his sled has gone 189 miles an hour at 1,320 feet and 171 in 1,000 feet.
A drag race on snowmobiles runs counter to the safety inspired VAST and responsible snowmobilers who enjoy the VT trails. Accidents occur weekly and people are being airlifted to hospitals because of speed related yahoos who ruin the experience for the rest.
