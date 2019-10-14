The Vermont Agency of Transportation will close Route 5A in Westmore for up to two weeks starting Tuesday to stabilize a rock ledge along the road next to Lake Willoughby.
The rock stabilization project will involve scaling loose material from the ledge face and pinning blocks in place to prevent future failures. This site has a history of rockfall failures, including one that occurred in March affecting travel on Route 5A until large rocks that fell into the road could be removed. It is anticipated additional failures will occur this winter if remediation is not completed.
J.P. Sicard, Inc., a Barton-based contractor will perform the stabilization work. In preparation of the closure, this week the contractor will begin placing detour signs along roads leading to the project area to alert motorists about the project.
