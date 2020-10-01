ST. JOHNSBURY — With an assist from the Save-A-Dog, Save-A-Cat program, Wily is fit, fixed and friendly at the Western Avenue Veterinary Clinic, awaiting someone to give him a new home.
The year-old male has been at the clinic for about two weeks. He was found roaming as a stray on the River Road by a concerned passer-by and taken to the clinic. Staff there welcomed him and reached out to SAD-SAC to get some funds to make Wily ready for adoption.
SAD-SAC is a charitable foundation operated by The Caledonian-Record Publishing Company. The fund raises donations that are used to benefit animals that do not have owners and need medical attention.
Wily’s needs included cleaning, de-worming, neutering and vaccines. A microchip was also implanted as an added benefit for his new owner. “He needed to have these things done in order to find a new home,” said Alyssa Cote-Bumps, veterinary technician.
Other than a couple of missing teeth, which means sometimes it appears he’s sticking out his tongue, Wily is a healthy, normal feline. He is cautious but not skittish, curious and friendly.
“He gets really attached to people,” said Cote-Bumps. “He’ll rub up against people and follow them all day long … he has been such a ham.”
The clinic is ready provide him to a new owner. Entrance to the clinic is more controlled due to COVID precautions, but if anyone wants to meet Wily, staff at the clinic will make it happen. Call 748-2880 to make an appointment.
The SAD-SAC program has paid over $23,500 in bills for veterinary care so far in 2020. The program relies on donations to continue its assistance with getting animals vet care.
SAD-SAC donations can be made by check mailed to The Caledonian-Record Publishing Company, P.O. Box 8, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.