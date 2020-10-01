ST. JOHNSBURY — With an assist from the Save-A-Dog, Save-A-Cat program, Wily is fit, fixed and friendly at the Western Avenue Veterinary Clinic, awaiting someone to give him a new home.

The year-old male has been at the clinic for about two weeks. He was found roaming as a stray on the River Road by a concerned passer-by and taken to the clinic. Staff there welcomed him and reached out to SAD-SAC to get some funds to make Wily ready for adoption.

SAD-SAC is a charitable foundation operated by The Caledonian-Record Publishing Company. The fund raises donations that are used to benefit animals that do not have owners and need medical attention.

Wily’s needs included cleaning, de-worming, neutering and vaccines. A microchip was also implanted as an added benefit for his new owner. “He needed to have these things done in order to find a new home,” said Alyssa Cote-Bumps, veterinary technician.

Other than a couple of missing teeth, which means sometimes it appears he’s sticking out his tongue, Wily is a healthy, normal feline. He is cautious but not skittish, curious and friendly.

“He gets really attached to people,” said Cote-Bumps. “He’ll rub up against people and follow them all day long … he has been such a ham.”

The clinic is ready provide him to a new owner. Entrance to the clinic is more controlled due to COVID precautions, but if anyone wants to meet Wily, staff at the clinic will make it happen. Call 748-2880 to make an appointment.

The SAD-SAC program has paid over $23,500 in bills for veterinary care so far in 2020. The program relies on donations to continue its assistance with getting animals vet care.

SAD-SAC donations can be made by check mailed to The Caledonian-Record Publishing Company, P.O. Box 8, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.

