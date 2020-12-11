NEWPORT CITY — Santa will be in downtown Newport Saturday morning, Dec. 12, at noon in a horse-drawn wagon.
The jolly old elf will make his way, waving to kids of all ages, through the city, on Main Street, to Coventry Street, to Pick and Shovel, Gardner Park, the Welcome Center on the Causeway, the Waterfront Plaza parking lot at Wendy’s and the Emory A. Hebard State Office Building.
Santa is asking everyone to wear masks and respect social distancing, says Vermont’s North Country Chamber of Commerce, which is hosting the event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.