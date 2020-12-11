Santa Visits Crowds Of Children In Newport

Santa hopped out of the truck to cheers and excitement from the waiting crowd outside Santa's workshop.

NEWPORT CITY — Santa will be in downtown Newport Saturday morning, Dec. 12, at noon in a horse-drawn wagon.

The jolly old elf will make his way, waving to kids of all ages, through the city, on Main Street, to Coventry Street, to Pick and Shovel, Gardner Park, the Welcome Center on the Causeway, the Waterfront Plaza parking lot at Wendy’s and the Emory A. Hebard State Office Building.

Santa is asking everyone to wear masks and respect social distancing, says Vermont’s North Country Chamber of Commerce, which is hosting the event.

