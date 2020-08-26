NEWPORT CITY — The North Country Union High School Board voted Tuesday to leave artwork by former student Maria Lacroix,of Charleston, on display at the school.
The board also “affirmed support of the administration’s prior decision to allow it to be be there,” according to the motion.
The decision followed an emotional late-evening discussion during a remote meeting about two paintings hung in the school hallway between the high school and career center, which contains some female nudity.
Lacroix, during an impassioned plea for the board to keep her artwork up, said it had already accomplished what she hoped in spurring discussion and debate.
All the board members present voted for the motion except for board member Hilary Elmer of Lowell.
Elmer had asked the board in a letter last month to take down the display, raising concern that her daughter was being exposed to nudity and could feel sexually threatened or sexually harassed by being forced to be in a school where the artwork is present.
Her daughter saw the paintings during orientation in May.
The motion was offered by Board Member Peter Muscovites of Charleston, at the request of North Country Supervisory Union Superintendent John Castle, seconded by Board Member Rick Geisel of Derby.
Elmer said she didn’t like the idea of boys seeing the female breasts portrayed in the painting, done in Greco-Roman style.
“It could be considered art, it could be considered anatomy, it could be considered pornography,” she said.
Elmer said her daughter could decide not to go to a museum where artwork with nudity is on display, but has no choice whether or not to go to NCUHS.
Elmer said breasts are dominant in the artwork, calling it gratuitous. She said a judge would find in favor of her request to have the art taken down if she were to sue in court.
She said she did not want to file a lawsuit.
She said she would like to see it replaced with more topical artwork, perhaps about the Black Lives Matter movement or the pandemic and its impact on students.
Art Teacher Natalie Guillette advocated for the artist and her work, explaining to the board how the work was presented to the administration for approval before the pieces were displayed, one in 2017 and the other 2019.
Lacroix, now 20, told the board that she appreciated the discussion about her art.
“This art is doing what it is supposed to be doing,” Lacroix said. “All of my art is supposed to … inspire conversation.”
But having the artwork vetted to be showcased and now learn that it might be taken down is “becoming incredibly distressing to me as a creator who made this as a gift to leave a part of myself for the high school.”
She said it is “incredibly insulting” to assume that male staff members and students cannot control themselves when it comes to artwork that shows beautiful and real bodies.
The artwork has no sexual intention behind it, Lacroix said. She said she showed women with uneven features and even zits to reflect real bodies.
Several people talked about the imagery of the artwork, with some saying that the board would open a can of worms if the board decided to judge the artwork. That would open the door to judge other works, like scripts of plays and music performed in class and concerts.
Several board members expressed concern that they would be involved in censorship if they removed the art.
Several noted that some younger students in high school are immature and might not appreciate the work as art.
The teleconference meeting was broken up occasionally with static, and some people were almost inaudible due to background noise.
However, board members said they were able to hear everyone who spoke and managed to discuss this and other important topics during the meeting, which lasted more than two and a half hours.
The discussion of the artwork came near the end of the meeting, which was a joint session of the NCUHS board and the NCU junior high school board.
Several people asked to speak at the beginning of the meeting during public comment, but the chairman said board protocol had it that the junior high board would go first at this meeting, followed by a joint session on common issues, so the artwork discussion came up later in the evening under the NCUHS board portion of the meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.