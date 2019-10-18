Scott Favreau Jailed Again

Freedom lasted less than two months for Scott Favreau.
The former West Burke man was released from prison on Aug. 19 after spending most of his adult life behind bars for the murder his foster mother Vicky Campbell-Beer 19 years ago.
But on Thursday, Favreau, 37, was ordered held without bail by Judge Mary Miles Teachout after being accused of breaking into a Stowe jewelry store over the weekend.
Defense attorney Alan Franklin entered a denial of allegation outlined in a probation violation complaint filed by probation officer Neil Barclay and argued that Favreau had shown-up in court on his own, is on 24 hour GPS monitoring and attends all meetings required by his probation.
Caledonia Superior Court
But Caledonia County Deputy State’s Attorney Maria Byford had the law on her side and used it to quickly end any argument about whether Favreau should get bail.
“Probationers on for a violent offense are not entitled to bail,” said Byford.
Judge Mary Miles Teachout checked the statute and agreed.
“It appears that there is no right to bail under these circumstances,” said Teachout. “He will be held without bail.”
According to court documents, Favreau was caught on security video last weekend breaking into the Stowe jewelry store with another suspect identified by Stowe police as his roommate Michael Ulrich, 27.
“Scott Favreau was clearly identified in the video by this probation officer,” wrote Barclay in an affidavit in support of the probation violation complaint filed in Caledonia Superior Court on Thursday. “The video shows a second male (Michael Ulrich) smashing the window of the jewelry store with a large paver brick to gain access. The video also shows second male (Michael Ulrich) violently smashing the glass display cases in the jewelry store.”
According to the affidavit, Stowe Police Detective Fred Whitcomb told probation officer Barclay that Favreau had “admitted that he was involved in the burglary of a jewelry store in Stowe this past weekend that was caught on video surveillance.”
Favreau was convicted this year for the second time in connection with the murder of Campbell-Beer by shooting her West Burke home as she sat at her kitchen table on Feb. 16, 2000. Favreau was re-charged after the court threw out his initial 2002 conviction after winning a post conviction relief claim.
He was convicted by plea agreement of first degree murder in June in exchange for a sentence of 40 years to life in prison – all suspended except 30 years to serve – with credit for time served.
