Senators Consider Firearms Ban At Hospitals, Child Care Facilities

Vermont senators are discussing a bill that would make it a crime to have a gun at hospitals and child care facilities.
S. 30 “proposes to prohibit the possession of firearms at childcare facilities, hospitals, and certain public buildings.” The bill was discussed Wednesday in the Senate Judiciary Committee on which Sen. Joe Benning, R-Caledonia-Orange serves. Two of the 16 Senate sponsors of the bill serve on the five-person Judiciary committee, including Sen. Jeanette White and Sen. Philip Baruth, who is the lead sponsor.
The fuller explanation of “certain public buildings” is noted in the bill as a “publicly owned building that is currently in use for the performance of essential government functions.”
John Campbell, executive director for State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs’ Dept., told senators he supports the bill for the sake of promoting safety in the workplace of government officials. He said threats are made to people in the state’s attorneys’ offices and the law would serve as a deterrent to the escalation of violence.
“I think it’s a really good bill because nowadays we are in a very tumultuous time,” said Campbell.
The committee gathered in a virtual space and heard from nine witnesses on Wednesday. Most of them, like Campbell, articulated a favorable opinion of the bill, but Sen. Benning said he is not ready to support it. He referenced what he said are two strong challenges to the legislation. One is that there are already laws that govern people’s behavior related to firearms and the other is what Benning called a “slippery slope” of targeting more and more locations for a ban on firearms.
Benning said the testimony of Matthew Valerio, Vermont Defender General, was particularly potent in terms of challenging the need for a new law when other current laws address bad actors bearing weapons. “Matt Valerio did a really good job of identifying legislation that overlaps,” Benning said. “I could feel the air being sucked out of the (virtual) room.”
Valerio, whose wife serves as director of a child care facility, told committee members he doesn’t take a position on the bill but articulated trouble spots.
Whether it conflicts with the state or U.S. Constitution is not a concern, he said. “While I do in general terms have a concern for the erosion of constitutional rights, in this particular instance, I don’t see the constitution as an impediment. The rights are not carte blanche that you can possess a firearm anywhere and any way you want to.”
One issue for him is a sense that current law addresses a situation where a gun is misused or used in a threatening way whether in a hospital or child care setting or anywhere else. He referenced 13 VSA section 4003 that states, “A person who carries a dangerous or deadly weapon with the intent to injure another shall be imprisoned for not more than two years or fined not more than $2,000.00, or both.”
Sen. Baruth said the intent of the bill is to make it less likely that someone carrying a gun would even be in a child care facility or hospital. Such a law would give officials within the building the right to remove people with guns and hold them criminally liable. This is something other statutes currently on the books don’t do, he said.
Benning said Sen. White questioned why someone would need a gun in places like hospitals and child care facilities, and he said that’s not the lens through which to consider the bill. He said because possessing firearms is a constitutional issue the question should be why does gun possession need to be limited in any particular locality?
Sen. Baruth said people who are in child care centers and hospitals should not be forced to share space with someone armed with a gun if guns make them feel uncomfortable or intimidated.
Benning said using that as a justification for gun bans would create a “slippery slope” of “unending possibilities” of places where guns could be outlawed. An example, he used his own profession as an attorney, and in particular counseling clients going through a divorce. “There’s nobody in more danger” during a contentious divorce, he said. “Does that mean I get to have legislation?”
Chris Bradley, president of the Vermont Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs, also testified and spoke about the general safety from gun violence in the state despite fewer laws than other neighboring states. He agreed with assertions made by Valerio that current law covers the intent of what S. 30 proposes to accomplish.
Such a law would not stop a person intent on gun violence from following through, said Bradley. “(S. 30) is only going to apply to honest, law-abiding citizens.”
Baruth said the law proposes to address the same criminal standard already applied to possession of firearms at school and courthouses and extend the protections to “other common-sense locations.”
Sen. Dick Sears said more testimony will be taken on the bill next week. “I do want to hear from the hospital association,” he said.
Robert “Bobby” Clark, who recently retired after four decades in law enforcement and was in charge of hospital security for six years as part of his work for the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department, said he favors the bill because it provides a clear prohibition of guns on hospital grounds.
Hospital policy already prohibits firearms at Northeast Vermont Regional Hospital, but Clark said a law would be better. “I would be in favor because it puts a little teeth into it.”
Laural Ruggles, VP of Marketing and Community Health Improvement at NVRH, agreed that a law would strengthen hospital policy.
“For the safety of our patients, staff and visitors, NVRH has a policy against bringing firearms into any of our buildings,” she said. “We would welcome a Vermont law that reinforces our policy to prohibit possession of firearms in hospitals and healthcare settings.”
Dr. Ryan Sexton, NVRH Emergency Department Medical Director, said a law banning guns at the hospital is sensible.
“Healthcare can be a high stress and high emotion environment and adding firearms into that mix can create a dangerous situation,” he said.
