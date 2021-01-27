Settlement Reached In WGMT Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

A settlement has been reached in the sexual harassment lawsuit filed against Lyndonville radio station WGMT “Magic” 97.7 FM, its parent company Vermont Broadcast Associates (VBA), and owner Bruce A. James of Lyndon.
On Tuesday, Caledonia Superior Court Judge Mary Miles Teachout granted a joint motion to dismiss the complaint which was filed in 2018 by former WGMT sales representative Melissa Jackman.
“We are just pleased that we were able to reach an amicable resolution,” said Jackman’s attorney Brice C. Simon of Stowe on Wednesday.
Jackman claimed in her lawsuit that she had been subjected to repeated sexual harassment and abuse by radio station salesman Richard “Dick” Therrien while working for the company and that James failed to do anything about it. Both Therrien and James denied the allegations.
The judge also dismissed a counter-claim filed by Therrien’s defense attorney - David Sleigh of St. Johnsbury - which alleged that Jackman had defamed Therrien with the allegations in her lawsuit.
“It is regrettable that defending one’s good name against false claims comes at such a high cost,” said Attorney Sleigh Wednesday morning.
Jackman also claimed in the lawsuit that she had been sexually assaulted by Therrien however he was never charged with a crime and there was no indication that she had reported the alleged assault to police.
The motions to dismiss were submitted by VBA Attorney Lisa M. Werner of Burlington but agreed to in advance by all parties. Therrien agreed to make a one-time payment to Jackman as part of the settlement.
“Dick agreed to pay nuisance value to resolve this case because it would cost tens of thousands of dollars to defend against Ms. Jackman’s false claims,” said Sleigh. “By agreeing to settle for a nominal amount, Ms. Jackman has signaled that her claim of sexual assault was bogus. The evidence developed in the case clearly demonstrates that Ms. Jackman participated voluntarily in the somewhat ribald and jocular work environment at VBA.”
No other details of the settlement were available by press time.
Therrien was described in Jackman’s lawsuit as the radio station “sales manager” but James insisted in his answer to the complaint that Therrien was not a station employee but actually an “independent contractor.”
Jackman also alleged that James failed to intervene when she reported Therrien’s bad behavior in the workplace.
“Plaintiff reported Mr. Therrien’s abusive language to Defendant James, who told her, ‘whatever issues you have with Dick work them out,” according to the complaint.
James owns VBA which owns and operates several local radio stations throughout the Northeast Kingdom including WGMT located at 39 Church St. in Lyndonville. According to the complaint, Jackman left the company in August of 2017.
Email messages to James seeking comment on the lawsuit dismissal were not returned by press time.
