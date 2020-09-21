Seventeen St. J Students Sent Home Due To COVID Symptoms

Seventeen St. Johnsbury School students have been sent home with symptoms associated with COVID-19 and two students have been turned away after exhibiting symptoms during the school’s morning screenings.
That’s according to St. Johnsbury School Superintendent Dr. Brian G. Ricca who briefed the school board Monday night.
The school re-opened under COVID-19 protocols on Sept. 8.
“This doesn’t count the number of students who are staying home with symptoms,” said Ricca. “This week we’re averaging seven students home a day with identified symptoms.”
The school does check on the students that get sent home or are denied entry after exhibiting symptoms and so far the news has been good.
“We do follow up,” said Ricca. “We have not had any positive student cases to date - knock on wood. And so, we are happy with the protocols that we have in place…What we’re doing is working and it’s a credit not only to the people at our building but it’s a credit to the people in this community that we are following the public health guidance and keeping our community safe and trying to keep the spread of the transmission low.”
Ricca, who attended the meeting wearing a “Black Lives Matter” protective mask, also told the board that only one staff member has gone home during the day after exhibiting symptoms associated with COVID-19.
The meeting location was moved to the Welcome Center from its usual location in the St. Johnsbury School Auditorium to keep the general public out of the school due to the pandemic, said Ricca.
