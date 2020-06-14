Sexual Assault Conviction Overturned Due To Error By Judge

A judge’s error has led to the sudden release of a former Sutton man serving a lengthy prison sentence for sexual assault.
On May 29, The Vermont Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Loren J. Kandzior, 41, after finding that private bench conversations in the courtroom held by prosecutors, defense attorneys and Trial Judge Michael Kupersmith could be overheard by members of the jury.
“We conclude that the trial court committed plain error by failing to investigate when it became aware that the jury may have overheard numerous bench conferences during defendant’s trial,” reads the Supreme Court decision. “We accordingly vacate defendant’s conviction and remand for a new trial.”
Kandzior had been serving a 5-10 year sentence out-of-state at Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Tutwiler, Miss., but after the ruling he was returned to Vermont and released into the custody of his mother, Deb Kandzior at 78 Satterly Road in Ferrisburg, Vt.
Kandzior was convicted by a jury in Caledonia County Superior Court in August 2018 of felony sexual assault — no consent by forcing a 34-year-old woman he knew to have sex with him on the floor of a room at the Colonnade Inn in Lyndon on the night of July 14, 2017. Investigators said five minor children slept on the beds nearby while the assault took place.
According to court documents, Kandzior’s victim told him “no” approximately 10 times and that at one point she screamed loud enough that a guest in the next room heard it.
According to the Supreme Court’s decision, Deputy Caledonia County State’s Attorney Maria Byford informed the court during the trial that a confidential bench conversation between her, Judge Kupersmith and Kandzior’s defense attorney Jill Jourdan could be heard by the jury.
“Immediately after the specific bench conference, the prosecutor asked to approach again and informed the court that someone had told her ‘she could hear everything we were saying’ at the bench conferences,” reads the decision.
Defense attorney Jourdan did not ask for a mistrial and the trial proceeded.
“After an indiscernible exchange, defense counsel repeated that she did not ‘have a problem with (the court) just telling (the jury) if they heard us up here, to strike whatever they heard,’” reads the report.
But after Kandzior was convicted, the defense filed motion for new trial alleging “the jury overheard every bench conference,” according to the decision.
The trial court denied the motion leading to Kandzior’s appeal to the Supreme Court which found that Judge Kupersmith should have investigated the issue more thoroughly.
“The court’s denial of the defendant’s post-trial motion for a mistrial illustrates the inadequacy of the court’s investigation,” reads the Supreme Court decision. “There is no dispute that the trial court was aware of possible jury taint.”
While on home detention in Ferrisburg, Kandzior is subject to multiple conditions of release including a 24-hour curfew.
Kandzior is also prohibited from engaging in violent, threatening or assaultive behavior and he must not purchase, possess or consume alcoholic beverages. Kandzior will also be in violation of his release conditions if he is cited, charged or commits a crime.
