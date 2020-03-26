Shaw’s Confirms North Country COVID-19 Cases

This story will be updated.
North Country grocery store employees have tested positive for coronavirus.
On Thursday, Shaw’s confirmed that employees at its Littleton and Woodsville stores had tested positive. They would not specify how many.
“Even though a store goes through multiple, daily cycles of enhanced cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting every day,” the company told WBUR in statement, “If we learn that an associate has been diagnosed with COVID-19, we conduct additional thorough cleaning and disinfection,” Shaw’s spokeswoman Teresa Edington said.
Shaw’s stores have implemented multiple safety measures to protect employees during the ongoing outbreak.
The supermarket chain has installed plexiglass barriers between cashiers and customers in checkout lanes, adopted CDC cleaning guidelines for frequent hand washing and surface cleaning, and posted reminders for customers to practice social distancing.
Parent company Albertson’s announced last weekend that Shaw’s union and non-union workers will receive a $2 per hour pay raise for the period of March 15 to March 28, with the possibility of an extension.
The raise impacts nearly 230,000 Albertson’s employees at Shaw’s, Star Market, Safeway, Jewel-Osco and United Supermarkets.
“These times are unprecedented in the grocery industry,” Albertson’s CEO and president Vivek Sankaran said in a statement. “This simple ‘thank you’ doesn’t seem like quite enough — and we hope our sincere appreciation with this program is a start.”
