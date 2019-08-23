A Sheffield man driving on Interstate 89 Friday morning was killed in a two-vehicle collision.
According to Vermont State Police, Bruce Devenger, 48, died when the 2015 Dodge Ram he was driving a few minutes before 7 a.m. drifted from the southbound lanes of I-89 into the median, went airborne, and then struck a vehicle travelling north head-on.
A passenger in Devenger’s vehicle, Michael O’Neil, age 72, of Sheffield, suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash and was taken to UVM Medical Center.
The vehicle Devenger’s vehicle struck was a 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty truck driven by Kendall Roberts, 55, of Barre. He was also taken to UVM Medical Center with serious injuries.
Trooper Nathaniel Quealy noted both drivers were wearing seat belts. Both vehicles were totalled in the head-on crash.
I-89 Northbound was shut down for several hours while the crash scene was investigated. Troopers on scene were assisted by troopers with the Crash Reconstruction Team, Richmond Police Department, Williston Police Department, Vermont DMV Enforcement, Chittenden County Sheriff’s Department, Richmond Rescue, Williston Fire Department, Bolton Fire Department, Richmond Fire Department, and UVM Rescue.
The investigation is ongoing, noted Trooper Quealy’s report. He stated alcohol, speed, and inattention are believed to be factors that contributed to the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.