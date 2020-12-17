DERBY — The largest town in Orleans County generates a fifth of the calls handled by the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby.

And that number is on the rise in a town without its own police force, says Orleans County Sheriff Jennifer Harlow.

Harlow on Monday asked the Derby Select Board to boost the amount of time her deputies will work for Derby next year to 80 hours.

Derby really needs the equivalent of two deputies working full time each week to cover the town, Harlow said at the select board’s hybrid in-person and remote meeting.

If not 80 hours, she recommended that the select board double the number of hours, from 30 to 60. That would dedicate one full-time deputy to Derby and the equivalent of a part-time deputy during the late afternoon and evening hours.

“We could be a lot more pro-active,” Harlow said.

The town spends an estimated $80,000 annually on hiring the sheriff’s department for calls and road coverage.

At $55 an hour for a deputy’s time next year, 80 hours or two full-time deputies would be $228,800.

Sixty hours of coverage would cost $171,600, annually.

The select board will make decisions about police coverage funding at its Jan. 9 special budget meeting at 9 a.m.

Harlow and Vermont State Police Lt. Debra Munson, the new local commander of the VSP barracks, provided unofficial statistics showing how many calls they handle in Derby compared to the rest of the county and Northeast Kingdom.

Calls to the Walmart Supercenter in Derby’s commercial corridor for shoplifting consume some hours, but that isn’t the only issue in Derby. Those Walmart calls were down during the state-wide shutdown in the spring in Vermont.

Walmart would actually hire the sheriff’s department to provide an on-site deputy, but only if the problem of shoplifting is bad enough. Harlow said Walmart officials say the Derby Walmart does not have a serious enough problem for that.

Munson showed the board charts of statistics that Derby generates a fifth of all calls the Derby barracks handled over the past three years, based on unofficial numbers. Munson said the trend is consistent over time.

“Derby takes up a good chunk of time,” she said.

Munson said “it would be extremely nice” to have more help from the sheriff’s department to serve Derby.

Harlow said that Derby has a “significant” number of calls when the calls from within Derby to the VSP and sheriff’s department are added together.

There were 4,918 calls or 81 percent from within the other 33 towns in the Derby barracks area, compared to 1,183 or 19 percent from within Derby, Munson said.

In 2019, the Derby calls increased to 20 percent.

That percentage continues through 2020, as of Dec. 1, Munson showed.

Most of the calls are made during the main shifts of 8 a.m. to midnight, she showed.

The numbers don’t break out how many calls occur on Interstate 91, which goes through the middle of Derby from the U.S.-Canadian border southbound.

Munson also couldn’t talk about comparable numbers in Newport City, which has its own full-time police department.

Harlow, a former investigative officer with the Newport Police Department, said Newport has a lot of calls. “They are busy,” she said.

Derby has resisted the idea of creating its own police force, hiring the sheriff’s department for some traffic policing as needed while depending like almost all the other towns in the region on the state police for coverage.

Derby also sees the benefit of a large federal police force on the U.S. border. The U.S. Border Patrol regularly patrols the northern edges of Derby in the village of Derby Line, Beebe Plain hamlet and North Derby Road area. And Derby Line and Beebe have ports of entry where many U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers work.

Those federal agents do provide a deterring police presence and maybe the first to respond to emergency situations, in the same way, that the presence of the VSP barracks in Derby adds to the police presence in Derby’s commercial center on the Derby road.

But the Border Patrol will not handle routine police calls or follow through on criminal prosecutions.

Several years ago, the former VSP barracks commander told the Derby Select Board that VSP would not respond to shoplifting calls at Walmart. That prompted the Derby board to increase the number of hours in the contract for the sheriff’s department.

There are 12 trooper positions assigned to the Derby barracks with four sergeants.

There are only nine troopers at the barracks currently.

Munson said in the decade that she has worked at the barracks, she has not seen every trooper position filled because many are called out to active duty in the U.S. armed services or guard.