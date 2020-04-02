Skiers, Snowboarders Donate Goggles To COVID-19 Fight

Attention skiers and snowboarders: Your goggles could help save lives.
In response to a supply shortage during a global pandemic, Goggles For Docs was launched to provide eye protection for healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients.
In less than a week, it has delivered more than 6,400 goggles to medical personnel at the forefront of the battle against coronavirus.
“We created this one simple tool to connect the ski community to the front line healthcare workers, and the skiers dove right in,” said Goggles For Docs founder Jon Schaefer, who runs the Berkshire East and Catamount ski areas in western Massachusetts.
Goggles For Docs has gained local support.
Jay Peak Resort has sent 118 pairs so far — 98 to hard-hit New York City and 20 to Southwestern Medical Center in Bennington — with plans to ship another 50 to Ocala, Fla.
“A Jay Peak pass-holder and longtime guest brought Goggles For Docs to my attention,” said resort GM Steve Wright. “We got involved because it makes sense for us to help, because we have the wherewithal to do it.”
The resort had closed a month early, due to the coronavirus threat, and was flush with inventory.
Through the Goggles For Docs web site (gogglesfordocs.com), Wright identified hospitals in need and shipped 50 pairs to Bronx Hospital and 48 to Harlem Hospital.
“Our retail shops were loaded, and we had a bunch of merchandise sitting in boxes that hadn’t even been opened,” Wright said. “Helping out a community like New York gives us the feeling we’re helping on the front line as well.”
Schaefer has been an industry leader in the coronavirus response. Berkshire East and Catamount were the first ski areas in the Northeast to close due to the pandemic.
He has taken the issue seriously based on connections to the healthcare industry: His wife is a physician’s assistant and a good friend helped to treat Vermont’s first COVID-19 patient.
Goggles For Docs began after Schaefer got a request for goggles from a friend, a physician in New York.
Schaefer created a spreadsheet and distributed it to friends on Saturday evening and by the next morning, “It had been shared so many times it wasn’t funny. I received about 500 emails back,” he said.
By Sunday afternoon a web site was launched with the donated assistance of Stowe-based software company Inntopia, and the next day Michaela Shiffrin promoted the cause on Instagram.
As of Thursday, 45 hospitals in 15 states had posted requests on Goggles For Docs web site, with an additional 35 hospitals to be vetted. Four hospitals across the Twin States are participating: Elliot Health System in Manchester, N.H., Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.
Meanwhile volunteers have been busy coordinating collections and deliveries, vetting hospitals, doing press and spreading the word.
“The interest and the capacity for people to volunteer for this is shocking,” Schaefer said.
Donors can mail goggles directly to participating hospitals or drop them off a designated locations. Hospitals and drop-offs can be found on the Goggles For Docs web site.
Goggles should be wiped down and placed in a sealed zip-lock bag prior to donation.
As word has spread, more organizations across the country have gotten involved, including Burke Mountain and Franconia Ski Club.
Eric Price, program director for Franconia Ski Club, emailed club members about the effort at around noon on Wednesday.
“I’ve got goggles laying around in my office and my house,” Price said. “I have three kids, my whole family skis, and they have multiple pairs of goggles.”
“Here’s an opportunity to clean out your closet and help too.”
For Price, Goggles For Docs is more than a way for skiers and snowboarders to lend a hand.
He has personal reasons for getting involved. He hails from New York and his mother and other relatives live an hour north of New York City.
“They’re in the midst of it,” Price said. “I have a relative that has contracted it. We’re watching it closely. It hits home for sure.”
