In the summer of 1919, Herbert Smith, a young Boston area “practical newspaperman” (as he was described in The Evening Caledonian) acquired the local paper, beginning a century of ownership by the Smith family.
Herbert, who was born in Dublin, N.H., previously held several positions in the New England publishing field, including stints at the Worcester Telegram and The Boston Herald. It was reported that his purchase of the local paper “was due to his desire to get out out of city journalism and back to a smaller town.”
One hundred years later, his great-grandson, Todd Smith, is publisher, continuing single family control of the newspaper over four generations.
The newspaper dates to 1837, founded as the St. Johnsbury Caledonian by Albert G. Chadwick. From 1855 to 1910, the Stone family owned the paper, selling it in 1910 to Walter J. Bigelow, who made the paper into a daily not long before selling much of the interest in 1919 to Smith. Herbert also bought the Barton Record and merged it into the Caledonian-Record.
Smith’s son, Herbert G. Smith, known by his middle name, Gordon, was the second Smith family publisher, followed by Mark M. Smith, and Todd who added the Littleton Record and the Orleans County Record.
“We’ve been extremely blessed to enjoy the community’s trust and support,” Todd Smith said on Friday.
Ink in the Blood
Company President Mark Smith said he was born into the newspaper industry. “The morning my mother went into labor and called my father, he said he’d be home after they went to press that evening,” Mark said.
The former publisher began his first newspaper route at age 8. Now at 72, he still fills in for early morning newspaper routes when necessary, making sure subscribers get their newspapers.
“My biggest concern for us and the rest of the news business is the difficulty of convincing people there is real value in the printed word,” said Mark Smith on Friday.
Todd’s memories go back to being 5-years-old and helping to stuff inserts in the paper, earning a penny a paper, saying the pressmen helped with his earnings, “When my dad left the room, the pressmen would stuff a bunch of papers and put them on my pile so that when my dad came back, I was surrounded by huge stacks of papers.”
Both men know the roles of every position at the paper and have worked in all of them.
Following a tumultuous decade for the industry, in which over 2,000 newspapers closed nationwide, both also fear a future without local papers.
“Nobody is cheering for the demise of newspapers more than bureaucrats, politicians and people in power, Mark said. “It scares me for the future.”
Congratulations
“The Smith family at The Caledonian-Record is legendary, not only in Vermont journalism, but in New England and across the country,” said Mike Donoghue, executive director of the Vermont Press Association, First Amendment champion and 47-year Burlington Free Press veteran.
“It speaks volumes that one dedicated family in Vermont has been committed to ensuring the residents of the Northeast Kingdom (NEK) are well informed through one of the top daily newspapers packed with news, sports, features, editorials, obituaries, advertisements and more.”
Donoghue said, “Mark and Todd especially have been some of the biggest advocates in Vermont for accountability journalism, access to court and other public records, and open government meetings so taxpayers knows what is happening in their communities and state.”
“While running the newspaper, both have held the belief that the NEK news had and has to be covered like a glove,” Donoghue went on. “This sometimes caused some unhappiness with local residents, business owners and others.
“But the key of a successful newspaper is operating without fear or favor. There are no sacred cows. Some powerful people in the NEK probably wish there were, but a successful and respected newspaper does not bow down to them,” he said.
“Instead the community salutes the paper for its integrity,” said Donoghue.
Linda Conway, executive director of the New England Newspapers & Press Association in Woburn, Mass., said this week, “Congratulations to the Caledonian-Record! It’s no small feat for a newspaper to remain publishing for 100 years, and it’s amazing for that publication to remain within the same family.”
“The Caledonian-Record has been an invaluable resource to the local community and that’s due to the dedication of the Smith family, especially, and Todd, who has been leading the paper through these most turbulent times,” said Conway.
She said, “There aren’t very many family-owned newspapers left, not with the longevity of 100-plus years (although there were many years ago.) I can only come up with a handful that are still here in New England.”
Some of the few family-owned papers in New England include the Woburn Daily Times Chronicle in Massachusetts; the Newtown Bee, Record-Journal and Republican-American in Connecticut; the Bangor Daily News in Maine; and the Monitor and Valley News in New Hampshire, Conway said.
Sen. Patrick Leahy this week, speaking for he and his wife (a native of the Northeast Kingdom) congratulated the Smith family.
“Under their leadership, the newspaper has been a steadfast supporter of the First Amendment, the Freedom of Information Act and the public’s right to know,” said Leahy of the newspaper’s critical role. “Theirs is one of a swiftly declining number of family-owned local newspapers in the nation, and Vermont is fortunate.”
Peggy Pearl, founder and director of the St. Johnsbury History & Heritage Center on Summer Street, said one of the things she wants to see happen at the museum is a spaced dedicated to the newspaper’s long history — and critical place in the community’s past, and present.
“I can’t stress the importance enough and my wish is that that paper would go on for another 100 years, and the reason that I say that is I just can’t imagine how we would record St. Johnsbury’s history without it,” Pearl said.
Pearl went on, “It’s kind of a watch dog for all of the meetings that go on in St. Johnsbury; it’s a watch dog for all the evolution of the history and I find myself going back to it and to the Republican to find out just exactly what was going on; it’s just a wonderful way to record history.”
“We at the St. Johnsbury History & Heritage Center are working hard to have additional space to pay tribute to The Caledonian-Record,” said Pearl.
Pearl said, “That’s as critical a part of our history as the schools or industries.”
“It’s absolutely incredible,” said Pearl of the Smith family hitting their 100th year of having owned the paper. “I am just awed by the fact that Todd is working so hard to keep it going,” said Pearl. “It would be easy to just throw up his hands and say enough is enough.”
Pearl said she hopes there is never a time when there aren’t daily newspaper records to mine for what had happened in the community.
Former legislator and publisher of Vermont’s Northland Journal Scott Wheeler, also relies on the newspaper for historical archives for his research. He said this week, “Congratulations to the Smith family and the entire Caledonian Record team for this 100 year milestone!”
Retired, Longtime Employees Reflect
Reed Garfield, a retired employee, worked for the Smith family for 45 years. “I think I may be one of the very few who worked for three generations of the Smiths. I was hired when Gordon was there, I worked for Mark and when I retired Todd was there.”
Garfield began in 1963 as a scab, “The people who were there had formed a union at the St. Johnsbury House on Saturday and Sunday, and on Monday morning they walked out on a wildcat strike, and Gordon fired all of them and locked the doors. But before he had a chance to do that they had gone around and broken up a bunch of machinery.”
Garfield had applied for a job making up ads the week before, and he had been working in a grocery store.
He got a call, and was asked to start at 7 a.m. and the advertising director told him he’d take care of giving his notice at Bouffard’s Market.
Gordon Smith met him that morning, “He grabbed my hand and said, ‘You’re going to punch that clock right there and you’re going to run that machine right over there.’” Garfield explained of his initiation.
A group of professional strike breakers were brought in, and they helped train the staff.
Garfield said he does not know of another newspaper having been run for four generations, “ … (F)rom Mark’s grandfather down to Todd, that’s very rare, and none of it was an easy ride. They had struggles. We had some really halcyon days when we were changing over to computers, it was otherworldly. The Caledonian-Record was the first newspaper west of the Mississippi River to do its advertising on a MacIntosh computer.”
The Caledonian was also the first Vermont newspaper with its own website.
Carol Austin, who retired last year, also began at the paper as a teenager.
“Gordon and (wife) Barbara were incredibly kind to me and I felt that kindness continued down through the generations,” Austin said. “Basically I grew up at The Caledonian; we were like family there, and I think that the Smiths fostered that feeling because of their loyalty to and their genuine care for their employees.”
“It was a hard place to leave,” she said. “I definitely felt a loyalty to the Smith family.”
Of the family this summer marking its 100-year ownership, Austin said, “Good for them. It’s almost like the next generation does it for the previous generations; it’s handed down.”
