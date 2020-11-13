Gov. Phil Scott’s directive on Friday to be more anti-social means another shutdown at area veterans clubs.

Three days after being thanked and honored on Veterans Day, veterans in Vermont are once again barred from the bars at clubs maintained by the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. The shutdown impacts patrons, employees, and people who benefit from the club’s resources.

Responding to increased cases of COVID-19, the governor announced restrictions on social gatherings of people during his Friday media briefing. The closure is imposed on bars and social clubs, which include establishments run by service organizations.

“To slow the spread, ensure hospitals are not overwhelmed, help schools continue to offer in-person instruction and keep as many Vermonters working as possible, the State has targeted new mitigation strategies to address the areas that appear to be driving the spread,” the governor said. “Since October 1, 71 percent of the cases associated with an outbreak are associated with an outbreak from a private party or social gathering.”

The shutdown of bars and social clubs will last at least until Dec. 15, when the governor will reassess COVID numbers, but the people whose jobs depend on serving patrons said they hope it will be over soon and a whole lot sooner than the first COVID closure last spring.

That was between three and four months for local clubs.

“I haven’t been out of work for that long a period of time since I was 17,” said Tamara Poginy, who has tended the bar at the American Legion Post 30 in Lyndon for 3 and a half years.

Workers at clubs in the Kingdom said the new shutdown is unfortunate. Business was steadily improving after the first COVID shutdown.

“We’ve been doing really well with people wearing masks and social distancing,” said Amber Bennett, bar manager at the VFW Post 793 in St. Johnsbury. Tending the bar herself, Bennett was busy Friday afternoon with patrons at tables and on the bar stools.

She’s worked at the club for 12 years and said they’ll comply with the shutdown for safety’s sake.

“If that’s what the governor thinks we need to do to keep people safe, that’s what we’ll do,” she said. “I just hope we can open soon.”

Jack Dole, of St. Johnsbury, a veteran who served in Vietnam with the Army, was sipping a Pabst Blue Ribbon beer at the St. Johnsbury Post on Friday, enjoying the company of other VFW Post members. He fears the closure will last a while.

“I think it’s going to be a lot tougher than before because we could see the end of the tunnel before. Things seemed like they were getting better,” said Dole. “But this one here, I don’t think we’re going to be back open until the spring.”

Dole has been a member of the VFW for 40 years and said he stops into the club in St. Johnsbury almost every day.

Roland Bigelow, the quartermaster of the St. Johnsbury Post and VFW state commander, said Dole’s connection to the Post is not unusual.

“It’s the camaraderie,” said Bigelow, who served 17 years in the U.S. Army and served two tours of duty in Iraq. “It’s a place for veterans to come and sit and tell their stories if they so choose.”

“With it closing again, it’s tough because we are unable to get together. This is our home. Not only does it hurt us financially, as well as the staff, but it hurts us as comrades who are not able to come in and socialize,” said Bigelow.

The shutdown came just as VFW Post 793 in St. Johnsbury was preparing to return to everyday business operations at the club on Eastern Avenue.

“We were just going to open back up on Sundays this Sunday,” said Post Commander Chris Haggett.

Haggett said the decision to shut down the clubs hurts the employees. VFW in St. Johnsbury employs seven people, six bartenders, and a custodian.

“Because of this [Gov. Scott] just put all of our bartenders out of work, and those poor ladies count on that money,” he said.

Renee Rivard, bar manager at the American Legion Post 21 in Newport, has worked there for three years. She said before the first shutdown last spring, working at the club was a full-time job. Since the reopening in June, she’s averaged between 25 and 30 hours a week. It’s her primary source of income.

Recently she was feeling optimistic about the amount of work she had at the club.

“I finally got off unemployment three weeks ago because I didn’t need it anymore,” she said. By Friday afternoon, following the governor’s announcement, she had already reached out to the unemployment office.

VFW Post 793 member John Bowler, who served in Vietnam as a Marine in 1968 and 1969, said not having the club open prevents the club from being able to help veterans.

“If they’re here and they say ‘oh jeez, another week I didn’t have any money for food or anything’ you can help them out, but you can’t do that if you’re closed. You can’t talk to them and hear what’s going on,” he said.

He also said that lack of income from the club’s patrons impacts the club’s ability to use that money to help people.

“What bothers me about this is that the canteen supports the Post,” said Bowler. “The Post can’t give money to help people if the canteen is not making money. We’ve been on this long, drawn-out thing that’s just eating up our resources.”

It affects the community.