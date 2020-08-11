St. J Police Seek Lawn Mower Thieves

St. Johnsbury Police is seeking information on thieves who stole a lawn mower from Aubuchon Hardware Saturday and drove away in this Honda. (Courtesy Photo)

St. Johnsbury Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who stole a lawn mower from Aubuchon Hardware on Hastings Hill Saturday night and drove away with the handle sticking out an open passenger door.

According to Corporal Steven Hartwell two men cut a security cable on a new MTD- Troybuilt push mower just before 6 p.m. and took off with it in a dark colored Honda SUV with New Hampshire plates.

Anyone who may have seen this vehicle or knows the identity of its occupants, is asked to call the St. Johnsbury Police Department at 802-748-2314.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments