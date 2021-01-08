St. J Traffic Stop Leads To Heroin Charges

St. Johnsbury Police found a lot more than just a careless driver when they stopped a van that allegedly rolled through a stop sign on Main Street this summer.

Hailey M. Dixon, 27, of St. Johnsbury, pleaded not guilty Monday to felony possession of heroin, misdemeanor driving with a suspended license, and two counts of misdemeanor unlawful trespass and was released by the court on conditions.

Dixon entered her plea in Chittenden Superior Court in Burlington during an out-of-county arraignment.

According to police, Dixon was operating a black Ford Econoline van that drove through the stop sign at the intersection of Main Street and Western Avenue at 11:15 p.m. on Aug. 8, 2020.

Caledonia Superior Court

After stopping the van across from the Fairbanks Inn on Western Avenue, police did a record check and learned that Dixon’s license was under suspension and that her passenger - Jonathan M. Fuller, 34 - was found to be the subject of an active arrest warrant out of Essex County.

Both were taken into custody and the van was impounded while police applied for and were granted a search warrant.

The vehicle was searched at 6:04 p.m. on Aug. 11, according to court documents.

“The search yielded 23 bags of off white powdery substance that was located between where Dixon and Fuller were seated in the vehicle,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Cpl. Steven Hartwell in his report. “The seized items field-tested positive for the presence of heroin and fentanyl.”

The seized items were then sent to the Vermont Forensic Laboratory for analysis which has now confirmed the bags contained a heroin-fentanyl mix.

Dixon was charged with driving with a suspended license after a records check indicated her license was under criminal suspension for two prior operating after suspension convictions in November of 2019, according to court records.

Dixon is also accused of trespassing at Maplefield’s convenience store at 85 Route 2 in St. Johnsbury on June 30, 2020, and July 3, 2020.

If convicted of all the charges Dixon faces a possible sentence of over seven years in prison and over $100,000 in fines.