ST. JOHNSBURY — State health officials reported that a St. Johnsbury House resident has COVID-19.
Thomas Getz Jr., CEO of Summit Properties, owner of the 39-unit senior living property on Main Street, said management became aware of the confirmed case of the virus on Sunday. The resident is currently in self-quarantine within their apartment.
Getz said Summit staff personally called each tenant on Sunday afternoon shortly after learning of the confirmed case. Getz himself handled about a quarter of the calls.
He said it was important for residents to be told quickly by Summit to give them the knowledge to be even more vigilant to stay protected and keep proper distance from other people.
“The people were appreciative of the call,” he said. “This is obviously a scary time.”
As a follow-up to the call, Summit communicated to tenants in writing with additional information about the potential exposure of the virus.
“At this time, there is only ONE known positive case at the St. Johnsbury House,” the document from Getz notes.
It also states that health officials are confident they have made contact with everyone the infected person interacted with.
“If you have not received a phone call from the State, they have stated that you are not believed to have come in close contact with this individual,” the document states. “According to the State of Vermont, the positive test came back within the past 48 hours and the State has completed its ‘contact tracing’ (i.e. investigating who this person has come in contact with) and reached out to all of those people and advised them to self-quarantine immediately.”
The name of the infected person was not provided to the residents, and Getz said the identity couldn’t be shared due to health privacy rights.
“We know you are concerned about your neighbors, as several folks have asked if additional information is available regarding the community member who tested positive. Due to privacy concerns and health regulations the State of Vermont is not permitted to share this information, nor is Summit,” the notice from Getz states.
Summit encouraged residents who feel they should be tested for possible infection to connect with their health care provider. Getz reported that Summit asked the state of Vermont if every tenant of the building could be tested but were told they couldn’t.
The department of health said symptoms of the virus include coughing, difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, fever or chills, feeling very tired, diarrhea, stomach aches, ongoing chest pain or pressure, changes in color on your lips, gums, face, around the eyes, or nails, loss of appetite, taste, or smell.
“When you call your provider, let them know that you live in a senior living community that has a reported case of COVID-19. If you are too sick to visit your doctor, call 9-1-1,” noted information to residents from Patsy Kelso, Ph.D., state epidemiologist.
Getz said tenants of St. Johnsbury House are not restricted, but they are encouraged to heed all the directives of the Center for Disease Controls, including vigilant hand washing and social distancing, and as of Friday, the directive to always wear a protective face covering when out in public.
No group functions are allowed within the common areas of the building, and all visitors must go through an entry process in which they respond to a questionnaire and confirm they are symptom-free.
“We’ll do everything we can to limit the spread,” said Getz. “The residents are the top priority.”
The St. Johnsbury House building is a town landmark, occupying the space at the corner of Main and Central streets since 1850. Summit Properties acquired the property in 2001 and rehabilitated the building. For their efforts, Summit won the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce’s Kingdom Improvement Award in 2001. The House consists of 39 independent senior living apartments for those people 55 years and older.
When the last major pandemic impacted the world from 1918 to 1920, the St. Johnsbury House was a popular hotel. Numerous help wanted ads and events listings in the Caledonian-Record at the time suggested a bustling business. One entry, from Jan. 30, 1919, noted the “influenza” afflicted one of the guests at the St. Johnsbury House hotel.
“W.E. Holloway was taken seriously sick at the St. Johnsbury House with influenza and was moved to his son’s, William Holloway. His sister from Glover, Vt., was called to take care of him.”
Mr. Holloway recovered. In May of that year he was advertising for someone to do work on his garden and lawn on Prospect Street in St. Johnsbury.
