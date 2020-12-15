JcPenney Expected To Close In March

In this file photo from April 2020, JCPenney at the Green Mountain Mall in St. Johnsbury is shuttered due to restrictions related to the pandemic. The store has been open for several months since restrictions were lifted but has just learned that it will be closing for good in March. (File Photo by Dana Gray)

ST. JOHNSBURY CENTER — JCPenney is expected to close at the Green Mountain Mall in March.

The store, which has been a large retail fixture in town for 40 years, is being closed as part of the corporate restructuring through Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The announcement followed news of a sale in which Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management, Inc. acquired JCPenney’s retail and operating assets.

A statement on the JCPenney complany blog notes, "Following a comprehensive review of the JCPenney retail footprint, we announced several phases of store closures in 2020, part of our store optimization strategy that began in June and included plans to close up to 200 stores throughout our financial restructuring."

The local store survived the summertime announcement of store closings but learned on Thursday that it was part of the latest round of expected closures.

