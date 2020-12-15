ST. JOHNSBURY CENTER — JCPenney is expected to close at the Green Mountain Mall in March.
The store, which has been a large retail fixture in town for 40 years, is being closed as part of the corporate restructuring through Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The announcement followed news of a sale in which Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management, Inc. acquired JCPenney’s retail and operating assets.
A statement on the JCPenney complany blog notes, "Following a comprehensive review of the JCPenney retail footprint, we announced several phases of store closures in 2020, part of our store optimization strategy that began in June and included plans to close up to 200 stores throughout our financial restructuring."
The local store survived the summertime announcement of store closings but learned on Thursday that it was part of the latest round of expected closures.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.