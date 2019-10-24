St. Johnsbury Police responded to Dunkin’ Donuts on Railroad Street Sunday Morning and found a barefoot and bloodied woman who reported being strangled in her sleep.
Katie Trayah told investigators that she had just fled her apartment on Pearl Street after her being assaulted by her boyfriend Lucien Riggie, 34.
Caledonia Superior Court
“She stated she woke up to Mr. Riggie choking her,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Jason Harris in an affidavit of probable cause in support of domestic assault charges against Riggie. “Ms. Trayah went on to state that she could not breath while Mr. Riggie’s hands were on her throat, and she estimated that the time he was choking her to be approximately 1-2 minutes.”
Riggie has now been charged with felony 1st degree aggravated domestic assault, felony aggravated second degree aggravated domestic assault - prior conviction and misdemeanor domestic assault for allegedly punching Trayah in the face during the incident.
Riggie pleaded not guilty to the charges in Caledonia Superior Court Tuesday and was ordered held without bail by Judge Mary Miles Teachout at the request of Caledonia County Deputy State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski.
“Defendant poses a substantial threat of violence to the public at large,” wrote Zaleski in her motion to hold without bail.
Police said that after being called to Dunkin’ Donuts just before 6 a.m. they found a “visibly upset” Trayah with, red marks on her neck, a raspy voice and a bruised and bloodied lip.
“Ms. Trayah told me that she fled the apartment in such a rush that she left her cell phone, purse and her other belongings, including her shoes behind,” wrote Harris.
Police said they later found Riggie hiding in the basement of Trayah’s apartment building with a large bottle of Kahlua and prescription medications. Riggie told police he was trying to harm himself with a combination of alcohol and narcotics. Riggie was then transported to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital for treatment and mental health screening.
If convicted Riggie faces a possible charge of over 21 years in prison and $40,000 in fines.
