St. Johnsbury Man Missing Since Monday

On Tuesday, St. Johnsbury Police learned that a local man was considered missing and hadn’t been seen since Monday.
Robson Boaventura, 57, was last seen on Caledonia Street. Police reported that he suffers from mental health issues.
His current whereabouts are unknown, but as he had resided in Massachusetts previously, it is believed he may be making his way there, according to a report filed by Det. Sgt. Lester Cleary.
Police are asking for the public’s assistance. If Boaventura is seen, contact the St Johnsbury Police Department at 802-748-2314.
