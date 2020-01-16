St. Johnsbury Police Arrest Man For Champlain Farms Robbery

This collage of photos shows Champlain Farms in St. Johnsbury on Jan. 5, 2020, the night it was robbed. A mugshot for Brennan Silver, who was arrested for the robbery is top left. Camera surveillance footage of the person who robbed the store (identified by police as Silver) is bottom right.

ST. JOHNSBURY —Police say when they arrested a local man for the Jan. 5 robbery of the Champlain Farms store he was in possession of the drug fentanyl.

Brennan Silver, 22, of St. Johnsbury, was taken into custody by Sgt. Steven Hartwell Wednesday night and lodged at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $2,500 bail.

Silver is scheduled to be arraigned today on charges of robbery and possession of fentanyl.

Police responded within minutes of the robbery just before 8 p.m. at the store located in the downtown, but the suspect had fled on foot. A search that included multiple law enforcement personnel from the town and state was unsuccessful that night.

It was reported that the robber was armed with a meat cleaver when he made his demands of the clerk.

The Caledonian-Record will attend the arraignment and provide additional details in the Friday edition about the police investigation that connected Silver to the robbery.

