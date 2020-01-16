St. Johnsbury Police Arrest Man For Champlain Farms Robbery

ST. JOHNSBURY —Police say when they arrested a local man for the Jan. 5 robbery of the Champlain Farms store he was in possession of the drug fentanyl.
Brennan Silver, 22, of St. Johnsbury, was taken into custody by Sgt. Steven Hartwell Wednesday night and lodged at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $2,500 bail.
Silver is scheduled to be arraigned today on charges of robbery and possession of fentanyl.
Police responded within minutes of the robbery just before 8 p.m. at the store located in the downtown, but the suspect had fled on foot. A search that included multiple law enforcement personnel from the town and state was unsuccessful that night.
It was reported that the robber was armed with a meat cleaver when he made his demands of the clerk.
The Caledonian-Record will attend the arraignment and provide additional details in the Friday edition about the police investigation that connected Silver to the robbery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.