St. Johnsbury and State Police as well as St. Johnsbury Fire and CALEX personnel responded to Pearl Street Wednesday evening for a report of an unresponsive male who had been shot.
A Caledonian-Record reporter on scene indicated police had taped off an apartment building at 170 Pearl Street. The entire block had also been closed to traffic. Six police vehicles from town and state police were parked near the address and police were also seen searching around a Railroad Street residence nearby.
Shortly before that, emergency dispatch relayed reports of the unresponsive male as the responding fire personnel initially staged at the intersection of Pearl and Federal streets.
In separate radio dispatches police had been informed that an area resident had reported a man hiding under a car nearby on Railroad Street.
The large police and emergency presence was established on the south end of Pearl Street just after 10 p.m. as area residents looked on and tried to learn details of the unfolding incident.
Town police requested the assistance from state police.
No official press release on the nature of the incident has been issued by police at this point.
Most towns alert the public of people on the run. Does it not apply here?
