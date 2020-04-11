St. Johnsbury Prison Expects To Get More Infected Inmates

Caledonia County’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases more than tripled Thursday when the Department of Corrections moved 27 infected inmates to the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury, and there’s more on the way.
The facility had been identified as a surge location for inmates anywhere in the state who contract the virus. Those already in jail cells there were moved to the next door work camp to make room for a time when beds were needed for inmate patients.
The need was discovered in a big way Thursday when lab results from tests done at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans revealed 28 confirmed cases.
All but one travelled to St. Johnsbury Thursday night. Human Services Secretary Mike Smith said during a press conference on Friday that an infected inmate didn’t make the trip due to a discipline issue. He remains in an isolated holding cell in the St. Albans facility.
Later on Friday the Dept. of Corrections reported additional test results are forthcoming from the St. Albans facility and more confirmed cases are expected. Those inmates will also be coming to St. Johnsbury, according to Smith. The facility on Route 5 is prepared to hold 56 sick inmates.
Smith said none of the inmates are currently showing symptoms of the virus but the facility is equipped with medical staff as well as correctional officers all with full personal protection equipment as safeguards from being infected. Should any inmate experience a significant medical emergency due to the virus, he would go to the hospital, Smith said.
The quick arrival of so many inmates in St. Johnsbury took some by surprise, including Town Manager Chad Whitehead, who said the communication from the corrections department about the transfer of infected inmates should have been better. He wrote a letter to Gov. Phil Scott complaining about the process and seeking more consideration for the town.
A resident also expressed concern about the new COVID 19 inmates in St. Johnsbury, directing her frustration at Whitehead in an email.
“Disgusted!” the note from Cathe Greenwood started. “How could you not fight to keep those inmates out of our area! How do you not feel a responsibility to your local tax payers/ families to keep us safe? These inmates increase our possibility of becoming infected! And there are staff that came with them also? Who have housing at the Comfort Inn? To come and go as they please? This is irresponsible!
“How do you plan on keeping us all safe? We are doing our part…. staying home…. time you do your part!”
Whitehead said early afternoon Friday that several people had called upset about the arrival of the inmates after finding out about it from a Caledonian-Record report.
He sent out a statement later on Friday that states, “We understand and share in the communities concerns and are working diligently with our Legislative Representatives to ensure our concerns are relayed to the appropriate State Agencies and Governor’s office. Our Fire Chief and Health officer have reviewed the protocols that have been implemented [at the facility] and based on that we feel they are taking appropriate measures to protect their employees, the inmates as well as the general public.”
Later, Whitehead sent a letter to Gov. Phil Scott asking that no more inmates who are sick come to town “without assurances that appropriate resources be made available such as a medical surge facility, PPE and staffing.”
During the press conference, Smith spoke to the public safety fears.
“I would say to the people of St. Johnsbury ‘we’re securing that facility,” he said. “We are taking all of the precautions that we possibly can and if we need to test, we’ll test and we have all the PPE that we need in that facility for both the health care workers and the correctional staff in that facility.”
Smith said workers within the facility who don’t want to go home for fear of infecting their families can stay at the Comfort Inn in St. Johnsbury.
Dept. of Corrections Commissioner Jim Baker said Friday afternoon that corrections personnel 60 years old and older, as well as people deemed at a higher risk will not be working in the facility where the infected inmates are being held.
In Whitehead’s letter to the governor he asks that anyone working near the inmate patients not be allowed to move freely about the community. “I also ask that all staff that work at the St. Johnsbury surge site be mandated to quarantine themselves from the public and only travel from the Comfort Inn to the Facility and back as long as there are infected patients being cared for.”
The town manager noted the amount of communication that corrections had with the town was limited and insufficient.
“The news of 28 COVID-19 infected inmates coming to St Johnsbury last night came to me from a Facebook post by the Caledonian Record. No other information had been passed along during this time to me or my staff, including the Emergency Operations Manager, Chief Jon Bouffard,” Whitehead wrote to the governor.
“We are deeply concerned that all the planning that we have put in place to take care of our community was just undone and we have lost our resources to serve the entire State’s correctional population without consideration of our public,” he stated.
-
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
What about the staff at Comfort Inn? Are they being protected sufficiently?
How does that even happen? We get sick we are ordered to stay home yet they move the prisoners into a healthy community. So much for stopping the spread. God help us!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.