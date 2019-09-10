A Department of Corrections request to allow sex offenders from outside the county to be housed at the Caledonia County Work Camp was dead on arrival at the St. Johnsbury Select Board meeting Monday night.
The town’s current agreement with the state allows DOC to house up to 56 Caledonia County sex offenders in one of the wings at the work camp located next to Northeast Regional Correctional Facility.
But the sex offender wing is not full and the DOC wants to fill those open beds by adding sex offenders from Orleans, Essex and Washington counties into the mix.
On Monday, the proposal received support from zero select board members at the board’s regular meeting at the Pomerleau Building. Members said the state’s failure to provide updates on inmate counts as required by the current agreement was a factor in their decision.
“I’m not in favor of this,” said Selectman Jeff Moore. “They’re not even following the terms of the current agreement by not providing the information that we have requested on a regular basis.”
Selectmen Dennis Smith, Tim Angell and Board Chairman Kevin Oddy also opposed amending the current agreement, which would allow more sex offenders at the work camp.
Town manager Chad Whitehead told the board DOC had been made aware that the proposed amendment was on Monday’s board agenda but no DOC representatives were at the meeting.
“I’m surprised they’re not here tonight,” said Angell.
Oddy gave town manager Chad Whitehead a message to pass along to state officials.
“Just go tell them we’re quite happy with the agreement the way it is and wish they’d follow it,” said Oddy.
