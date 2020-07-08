St. Johnsbury School: Looking To Offer Hybrid Return To School

ST. JOHNSBURY — The St. Johnsbury School is seeking input on how to best roll out a hybrid model that will allow a combination of physical attendance and remote instruction.
A solicitation to families was widely distributed on Tuesday.
“It’s quite a challenge,” said Dr. Brian Ricca, superintendent of schools for the St. Johnsbury School District. “Even though we don’t have a firm plan … we reached out yesterday because we want to hear from our families given that all we know at this point is we cannot put every student back in our school building and keep our community safe in terms of public health.”
Ricca is hoping to gather data from local families about their preferences for the upcoming school year while balancing the need for education with the safety of local kids and families.
“…In the interest of public health for our community, we have made the very difficult decision to begin our year with a hybrid model of education,” Ricca explained to families. “This means we will only have some students in our building, while others are learning from home.”
The school’s 3-question survey is available at forms.gle/BU4sbw9hwthZDpxR9
It asks:
• Based on the information you have now and the fact that we are not going to be able to have all children in our building each day, and that there will be a hybrid model of learning, will you send your child to school for in-person instruction?
• We are currently looking at different models for in-person instruction at the school.
They include but are not limited to:
- A/B Schedule: Students are assigned to group A or group B and attend in-person learning alternate times.
Half Day: Group A would attend in-person learning for the morning and Group B would attend in-person learning for the afternoon.
- 2 Days on/2 Days off: Group A would attend for 2 days of in-person learning and then engage in remote learning for the other 2 days while Group B attended for 2 days of in-person learning.
- 1 week on/ 1 week off. The same idea just for 1 week instead of 2 days. Please share your thoughts on those options, and please feel welcome to offer other options that we have not listed. *
• What else do we need to consider as we are working toward a hybrid opening in the fall?
Ricca said there is understandably “a lot of concern,” both about returning to school and of the possibility that doesn’t happen.
“People are hoping we would just get back to school… People are yearning to get back to normal.”
“As a dad, I absolutely understand the concerns, and the only way we’ll be able to get through this is if we understand people are doing this with the best intentions and public safety is first … this is uncharted territory,” said Ricca. He said the shutdown saw emergency teaching, and the district is working to make the hybrid and remote instruction better “than when we had to quickly dismiss in March.”
Ricca said if 80 percent of the community says one day on and one day off works best, “That is definitely the model we will go with.”
“We are going to strive to put equity at the forefront, we want people to know that our students will get fed, whether students are in-person or remote, we will continue to provide meals for our students, that will never be in question,” said Ricca. “I’m concerned that it is going to exacerbate the inequities.”
“The leadership team and I know we cannot figure this out on a Zoom meeting, we want to hear from our community and we care about the public health of our community,” Ricca said.
